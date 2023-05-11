|
11.05.2023 07:35:03
EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Veganz with earnings improvement in the first quarter of 2023
|
EQS-News: Veganz Group AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Veganz with earnings improvement in the first quarter of 2023
(Berlin, 11 May 2023) Veganz Group AG (veganz.com), the only multi-category provider of vegan food in Europe, still had to contend with the ongoing economic weakness and consumers' continued reluctance to buy in the first quarter of 2023. So, Veganz Group AG's sales in the first quarter of 2023 was EUR 5.2 million (prior year: EUR 6.3 million). However, the consistent optimisation of the product range in favour of profitability, which led to the discontinuation and delisting of individual products and thus to deliberate sales losses also contributed to this.
Sales increase in the discount business
Germany remains most important sales market
Gross profit margin and earnings improved
Next milestones in in-house production
"We are pleased that we have already been able to show in the first quarter of 2023 that the strong focus on our profitability as well as the cost reduction and efficiency improvement programme are starting to pay off and will pay off even more as the year progresses," says Jan Bredack, founder and CEO of Veganz Group AG. "Even if we initially have to accept a drop in sales in the course of the product range optimisation, the first improvements in earnings show that it is worth it."
Guidance 2023 confirmed
1 Including long-term financial liabilities, i.e. EUR 10m bond maturing in February 2025 and EUR 2m crowdfunding redeemable in December 2023
About Veganz Group AGVeganz (veganz.com) Good for you, better for everyone is the brand for plant-based food. Founded in Berlin in 2011, Veganz became known as the European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in opening up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio comprises products from breakfast to dinner and is available in more than half of all European countries and at over 28,000 points of sale (POS) worldwide. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and its sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germanys most innovative food brand in a Handelsblatt 2021 ranking.
Contact:
11.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Veganz Group AG
|Warschauer Straße 32
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2936378 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2936378 20
|E-mail:
|info@veganz.de
|Internet:
|https://veganz.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5ED2
|WKN:
|A3E5ED
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1629901
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1629901 11.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Veganzmehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Veganz with earnings improvement in the first quarter of 2023 (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Veganz mit Ergebnisverbesserung im ersten Quartal 2023 (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Veganz veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2022 (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Veganz publishes Annual Report 2022 (EQS Group)
|
03.05.23
|EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Invitation to the conference call of Veganz Group AG (EQS Group)
|
03.05.23
|EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Einladung zur Telefonkonferenz der Veganz Group AG (EQS Group)
|
22.03.23
|EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Massimo Garau wird neuer Finanzvorstand bei Veganz (EQS Group)
|
22.03.23
|EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Massimo Garau becomes new Chief Financial Officer at Veganz (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Veganzmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Veganz
|10,70
|-1,83%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.