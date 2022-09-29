EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Veganz with weak first half of 2022 due to further economic slowdown

|
(Berlin, 29 September 2022) Veganz Group AG (veganz.com), the only multi-category provider of vegan food in Europe, was also not spared from the effects of the war in Ukraine: apart from the incalculable human tragedy, there have also been major economic repercussions and significant risks for the real economy especially with regard to global supply chains and sales markets, as well as energy needs and the provision of credit. As a result, the shortage of vital commodities continued and caused Inflation to soar. Prices rose in almost all relevant areas of consumption, leading to general uncertainty among consumers and severely curbing their propensity to consume1 especially with regard to groceries: sales in the food retail sector declined more sharply than at any time since 19942.
Whereas in the first few months of the year the food retail and discount sectors focused on ensuring basic supplies for the population, the young core target group (Generation Z and Millennials+) have recently been hit particularly hard by the current price increases due to their lower incomes. However, the resulting scaling back of their lifestyle does not mean a fundamental change in their values and attitudes: climate and environmental protection continue to be strong drivers of the younger generations consumption decisions, even if their focus naturally shifts to other issues in times of crisis. Overall, these developments made the new listing of Veganz products and the planning of promotional activities in the discount sector almost impossible during the first six months of 2022. Due in particular to the loss of promotional business and the dwindling propensity of consumers to purchase goods, Veganz Group sales of EUR 12.6 million in the first six months of 2022 were down on the previous year (prior year: EUR 16.9 million). Likewise, sales at the individual company level of Veganz Group AG decreased to EUR 11.5 million (prior year: EUR 15.6 million). The number of points of sale (POS) as of 30 June 2022 decreased to 22,410 (31 December 2021: 25,199), whereby the decline of 3,340 POS in the discount sector due to the absence of promotional business was partially offset by the increased number of POS in the Companys regular business. In a year-on-year comparison, the growing number of POS in its regular business more than compensated for the decline in its discount business by 2,160 POS (prior year: 22,264).
Lack of discount business, further growth in food service
Focus on Germany and Europe
Development of earnings
Package of measures adopted
Veganz has stopped investments for the construction of its planned Veganz Food Factory in Werder (Havel) and will implement the completed planning in a new context at another location in the German state of Brandenburg. Meanwhile, the Company is continuing to invest in smaller, temporary production facilities for the in-house production of meat, fish, cheese and egg alternatives. This will enable a liquidity-preserving ramp-up of in-house production, while at the same time allowing the Company to quickly adapt to the respective demand situation and minimise production start-up risks.
In order to improve sales efficiency, the Company already reduced its field sales force from 50 to 30 as of 31 July 2022 and will gradually reduce it further to approximately 20 employees by April 2023. In the event of any positive development in market conditions, however, the required capacities can be ramped up at short notice.
In addition, Veganz has changed the focus of its product communication and selected marketing channels and adapted its strategic marketing to the current business situation in order to significantly reduce its planned marketing activities and costs and to concentrate on defined core and focus categories, as well as products from its in-house production. The Company therefore no longer anticipates a general expansion of brand awareness, but rather a target group-specific increase in awareness of the Veganz brand in the fiscal year 2022.
Innovations to navigate turbulent times
Guidance 2022 adjusted
"We are currently in the midst of a crisis that, just a year ago, none of us would have thought possible in this form and on this scale. With our immediately initiated package of measures, we have accepted the challenge given the speed with which conditions are changing, our business development is nevertheless below our expectations," says Jan Bredack, CEO of Veganz Group AG. "The distribution and product optimisations, improved liquidity management and cost savings are the first important steps towards strengthening Veganz Group's operational performance already in the fiscal year 2022. However, we have identified further areas where we need to take action and are continuously working on improvements to our structures and processes as well as on improving our earnings power and competitiveness."
