EQS-News: VERBUND AG: 2021 annual results: VERBUND posts very encouraging business and share price performance in 2021

The VERBUND Group delivered a very strong performance in 2021. The financial year was marked by a huge rise in wholesale electricity prices in Europe, which are a key value driver for VERBUND's performance. This trend can be attributed to two main factors. First, the strong commitment of the EU member states to achieving comprehensive decarbonisation of the energy system caused prices for European emission allowances to soar. This prompted the European Commission to take further clear decisions as part of its Fit for 55 package targeting a 55% reduction in all of the EU's greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. Second, prices for primary energy sources such as Natural Gas and coal - key elements in the formation of wholesale electricity prices in Europe - rose sharply in 2021. Reasons for these price increases were the worldwide hunger for energy, especially in Asian countries (above all in China), below-average gas storage inventories in Europe, unfavourable weather conditions and the delay in putting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into operation.
VERBUND benefited considerably from these trends and from the strong demand for companies with a clearly sustainable positioning. The income trend in 2021 was therefore very positive, and the performance of VERBUND shares with gains of 41.6% underpinned the Group's attractiveness in an environment that prioritises climate change mitigation and sustainability. VERBUND shares thus outperformed against the ATX (+38.9%) and the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities (+5.4%). Moreover, with a market capitalisation of 34.4bn VERBUND was once again Austria's largest listed company at the end of 2021 by a large margin.
Significant improvement in VERBUND's results for financial year 2021
Dividend for 2021
Forecast for 2022
* calculation adjusted retrospectively in accordance with IAS 8 in financial year 2019 with effect from 1 January 2018
Additional information on the non-financial KPIs can be found in the Integrated Annual Report 2021, available on the website www.verbund.com > About VERBUND > Investor Relations > Latest financial results.
