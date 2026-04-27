Verbund Aktie
WKN: 74640 / ISIN: AT0000746409
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27.04.2026 08:16:44
EQS-News: VERBUND AG: Peter Kollmann to step down from Management Board and join Bank of America
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EQS-News: Verbund AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
VERBUND AG today announced that Peter Kollmann, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, has informed the Supervisory Board that he will step down from his Management Board mandate effective August 31, 2026, to join Bank of America as Vice Chair EU and Country Executive for Germany and Austria.
Martin Ohneberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: “We sincerely thank Peter Kollmann for his outstanding commitment, leadership and trusted partnership. His contribution to VERBUND AG has been significant and lasting. During a demanding period, he played a key role in shaping the company’s development and advancing important strategic priorities. We respect his decision to pursue a new opportunity outside the company and wish him continued success in the future.”
Peter Kollmann said: “It has been a great honor to be part of VERBUND AG. I am proud of what we have achieved together, particularly in a challenging environment. My sincere thanks go to my colleagues, the leadership team and the Supervisory Board for their trust, close collaboration and strong support. Until my departure, I will remain fully committed to the company and to ensuring a smooth transition.”
Peter Kollmann will leave VERBUND AG after 13 years of highly successful and dedicated service. Over that time, he has made a major contribution to the company’s development and success. In a demanding environment marked by significant uncertainty, he helped strengthen the company, advance key strategic initiatives and position VERBUND AG for the future with resilience. As Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Austrian Power Grid AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of VERBUND AG, he also played a decisive role in shaping its strategic positioning and in establishing APG as a key pillar of the Group and a pioneer in the transformation of the energy system.
Peter Kollmann will remain with the company until August 31, 2026, to ensure an orderly and smooth transition. If no successor to the CFO position has been appointed by that date, it is planned that VERBUND CEO Michael Strugl will additionally assume the role of CFO on an interim basis. The VERBUND Supervisory Board will immediately begin the process of searching for a successor to Peter Kollmann.
Contact:Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com
27.04.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBUND AG
|Am Hof 6A
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043-1-53113-52604
|Fax:
|0043-1-53113-52694
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@verbund.com
|Internet:
|www.verbund.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000746409
|WKN:
|877738
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2315094
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2315094 27.04.2026 CET/CEST
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08:16
|EQS-News: VERBUND AG: Peter Kollmann to step down from Management Board and join Bank of America (EQS Group)
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08:16
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