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07.10.2026 11:41:23

EQS-News: VERBUND AG: Stefan Waldner appointed Chief Financial Officer

EQS-News: Verbund AG / Key word(s): Personnel
VERBUND AG: Stefan Waldner appointed Chief Financial Officer

07.10.2026 / 11:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG today appointed Stefan Waldner (49) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Management Board. His appointment is for a two-year term, with an option to extend it for a further two years.

Waldner brings more than 20 years of experience in the international energy industry, with extensive expertise in financing, capital markets and M&A. He currently holds a Senior Vice President position in OMV’s finance function. His previous roles include CFO of OMV Petrol Ofisi in Türkiye and CFO and Executive Board member of OMV Petrom in Romania. He began his career at Merrill Lynch International in London and joined OMV in 2005.

“Stefan Waldner combines capital markets expertise with operational CFO experience in the energy industry. He is well placed to support VERBUND’s strategy and maintain its financial strength,” said Martin Ohneberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG.

Edith Hlawati, CEO of ÖBAG and member of the Nomination Committee, said: “We are delighted to have found a candidate who is a 100% match for the advertised profile. I am even more pleased that we were able to fill this important key position from within ÖBAG’s portfolio companies.”

“I look forward to working with my fellow Management Board members and our employees to implement VERBUND’s strategy, with a focus on sound financing and disciplined capital allocation,” said Stefan Waldner.

Waldner succeeds Peter Kollmann, who stepped down on August 31, 2026. Until Waldner takes office, CEO Michael Strugl will continue to oversee the finance portfolio. The Supervisory Board thanks him for assuming this additional responsibility.

 

Contact:
Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com

07.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Vienna
Austria
Phone: 0043-1-53113-52604
Fax: 0043-1-53113-52694
E-mail: investor-relations@verbund.com
Internet: www.verbund.com
ISIN: AT0000746409
WKN: 877738
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 5299006UDSEJCTTEJS30
EQS News ID: 2411778

 
End of News EQS News Service

2411778  07.10.2026 CET/CEST

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