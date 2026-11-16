Verbund Aktie
WKN: 74640 / ISIN: AT0000746409
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16.11.2026 09:59:43
EQS-News: VERBUND AG: VERBUND places second European Green Bond of 2026 at €600m
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EQS-News: Verbund AG
/ Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond
The final order book of around €2.5bn is the largest in VERBUND’s issuance history. The bond was 4.1 times oversubscribed and achieved a new issue premium of around just 3 basis points.
On 9 November 2026, VERBUND AG successfully placed another bond on the capital market in accordance with the European Green Bond Standard. VERBUND was the first Austrian issuer to do so, and the €600m issuance with a maturity of eight years is the company’s second Green Bond of 2026 under the EU standard.
The transaction took place in a volatile and highly active primary market. The final order book amounted to some €2.5bn, exceeding the issue size by a factor of 4.1. A total of 129 investors subscribed, with real money investors accounting for 93% of the demand.
High demand provided scope to tighten the pricing guidance significantly. Following an initial spread indication of mid-swap plus 115 to 120 basis points, the bond was ultimately issued at a spread of mid-swap plus 83 basis points and a fixed coupon of 4.125%. The new issue premium stood at around 3 basis points, well below the average of around 12 basis points achieved by comparable issuers on the same day.
The net proceeds will be used for projects that are in keeping with VERBUND’s Green Financing Framework, updated in March 2026, and the EU Green Bond Factsheet. The funds will be channelled in particular into projects in Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy and Romania. The projects include investments in high-voltage grids to improve transmission security and grid stability, in renewable electricity generation from hydropower, wind power and photovoltaics, and in storage capacity, particularly pumped storage power plants.
Internationally recognised sustainability rating agency ISS Corporate has reviewed the Green Financing Framework and the EU Green Bond Factsheet by providing a Second-Party Opinion and a Pre-Issuance Review. The reviews confirm compliance with the EU Green Bond Standard, the EU Taxonomy and the Green Bond principles 2025.
Michael Strugl, CEO of VERBUND AG: “The high demand for this bond underlines investor confidence in VERBUND’s financial strength and our clear commitment to the energy transition. We will be using the issue proceeds to finance investments in Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy and Romania. The funds will be channelled into upgrading the grid infrastructure and into projects across hydropower, wind power, photovoltaics and storage capacity. We are combining long-term financing on attractive terms with targeted capital expenditure for a secure, resilient and renewable energy system.”
Contact:Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com
16.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBUND AG
|Am Hof 6A
|1010 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043-1-53113-52604
|Fax:
|0043-1-53113-52694
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@verbund.com
|Internet:
|www.verbund.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000746409
|WKN:
|877738
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|5299006UDSEJCTTEJS30
|EQS News ID:
|2435440
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2435440 16.11.2026 CET/CEST
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09:59
|EQS-News: VERBUND AG: VERBUND places second European Green Bond of 2026 at €600m (EQS Group)
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09:59
|EQS-News: VERBUND AG: VERBUND platziert zweiten European Green Bond 2026 über 600 Millionen Euro (EQS Group)
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