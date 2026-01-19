EQS-News: VERBUND Green Power and Nordex Group sign multi-year framework agreement for supply of wind turbines totalling 700 MW

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Agreement

The companies will cooperate through 2030 to facilitate the supply of turbines for VERBUND Green Power’s upcoming wind projects in various European markets.

Madrid, Hamburg, 19th January 2026. VERBUND Green Power, the international renewable energy subsidiary of Austria’s leading energy company VERBUND, has entered into a multi-year framework agreement with the Nordex Group, a leading global manufacturer of onshore wind turbines, for the potential procurement of up to 700 MW capacity in wind turbines.

The agreement was officially signed in VERBUND Green Power’s Madrid office on January 16th by Dietmar Reiner, Managing Director of VERBUND Green Power, and José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

Under the framework pact, the parties will cooperate to facilitate the supply and delivery of up to 105 units of Nordex onshore wind turbines for VERBUND Green Power’s future wind projects across six core markets: Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania and Albania. The partnership agreement runs through 2030.

Based on current pipeline estimates, the 700 MW capacity potentially available under the framework would cover approximately 50% of VERBUND Green Power’s wind project pipeline, subject to final approvals, commercial agreements and customary conditions.

The VERBUND Group, historically recognized for its strong market position in hydropower, is accelerating its expansion in wind and solar generation under the Mission V corporate strategy, which targets that photovoltaics and wind energy will account for 25% of the Company’s total generation by 2030. With over 1.2 GW of renewable capacity already operational across Europe, VERBUND Green Power is progressing a variety of projects under construction and pursuing an ambitious development pipeline to accelerate further growth.

“This collaboration with Nordex supports our strategic objective of scaling up renewable generation across Europe,” said Michael Strugl, CEO VERBUND. “It strengthens our supply options as our projects mature, allowing us to secure the supply chain in a very competitive environment and deliver on Mission V targets, contributing to a secure and accelerated energy transition in our markets. We are exceptionally pleased to partner with Nordex — a respected European leader in wind technology — whose expertise and reputation will be invaluable as we move from planning to deployment.”

“We are very proud of our partnership with Verbund Green Power. Through this multi-year framework, Nordex will provide the turbine capacity to convert an ambitious pipeline into clean generation across six multi-country markets in Europe. With up to 700MW of our latest 7 MW class onshore turbines slated across Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania and Albania, we’re creating a clear path to deliver reliable, cost-efficient wind energy together with VERBUND through 2030. Just end of last year, we received a first order from VERBUND for nine N175/6.X turbines for the first time now in Romania and so we’re expanding our footprint in this country,” says JoséLuis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

About VERBUND

VERBUND is Austria’s leading energy company and one of the largest producers of hydroelectricity in Europe. The Group generates around 96 % of its electricity from renewable energy, primarily from hydropower. VERBUND trades electricity in 12 countries and generated around € 1,875m group result and € 3.4800m in EBITDA in 2024 with approximately 4,100 employees. With its subsidiaries and partners, VERBUND is active in the generation of electricity, transmission and in international trading and sales. VERBUND has been quoted on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1988 with 51% of the share capital being held by the Republic of Austria.

VERBUND is the decisive player for the success of the energy transition in Austria. The challenges that lie ahead require a new company spirit, which VERBUND is driving forward with its Mission V. The Mission V is a long-term and comprehensive transformation program and stands for the will to confront the climate crisis as a force for change. This program is based on the VERBUND Strategy 2030 with its three main pillars: Strengthening the integrated home market, expanding renewable energies in Europe and becoming a European hydrogen player. With Mission V, VERBUND is accelerating the achievement of the strategic goals 2030 and ensuring their implementation.

Verbund Green Power

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

