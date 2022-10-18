|
18.10.2022 16:16:04
EQS-News: VERIANOS SE issues new secured bond
|
EQS-News: VERIANOS SE
/ Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond
VERIANOS SE issues new secured bond
Cologne, 18 October 2022 VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48), the pan-European real estate private equity firm, issues another secured corporate bond. Its the companys fourth bond since its foundation in 2011.
This bond, like the previous ones, is also aimed at a selected group of professional and semi-professional investors and will be offered as a private placement. The issue volume is up to EUR 25 million. The interest rate is fixed at 8.00% p.a., the term of the new bond is three years. The subscription period for the private placement starts today, 18 October 2022, and is expected to end on 28 October 2022 at 12:00 p.m. The issuer reserves the right to issue further tranches in a secondary placement. The bond will be listed in the Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange and will be secured by collateral in the amount of at least 125% of the outstanding bond volume under a trust structure.
Holders of the Valencia bond (VERIANOS SE 6.5% 18/23, DE000A2G8VP3 | WKN: A2G8VP), who wish to subscribe to the new bond, will be given the opportunity to contribute their bond at a price of 100% and thus exchange it for the new bond.
Based on its existing solid financial structure, VERIANOS intends to use the proceeds of this new issue both to realize investment opportunities and to refinance existing financial liabilities. This will significantly expand the companys business activities, which will ensure its sustainable, long-term development.
Tobas Bodamer, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE: As an investor with a counter-cyclical approach, we can use the funds from the new bond to react quickly and in a targeted manner to investment opportunities in an increasingly volatile market environment, and thus lay the foundation for profitability in the coming years. Via co-investments and joint ventures, we operate in the niche of smaller to medium-sized real estate transaction in Europe, in which we have an excellent investment track record.
The company will issue its corporate bond as an own issue and IR.on AG will accompany VERIANOS as communications consultant.
About VERIANOS
Contact:
Financial and business press:
Further information on VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft are available on www.verianos.com. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.
