EQS-News: VERIANOS SE issues new secured bond

18.10.2022 / 16:16 CET/CEST

Private placement to a selected group of investors

Issue volume of up to EUR 25 million

Coupon of 8.00% p.a., maturity of three years

Generated funds are to be used both to realize investment opportunities and to refinance existing

financial liabilities

Cologne, 18 October 2022 VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48), the pan-European real estate private equity firm, issues another secured corporate bond. Its the companys fourth bond since its foundation in 2011.

This bond, like the previous ones, is also aimed at a selected group of professional and semi-professional investors and will be offered as a private placement. The issue volume is up to EUR 25 million. The interest rate is fixed at 8.00% p.a., the term of the new bond is three years. The subscription period for the private placement starts today, 18 October 2022, and is expected to end on 28 October 2022 at 12:00 p.m. The issuer reserves the right to issue further tranches in a secondary placement. The bond will be listed in the Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange and will be secured by collateral in the amount of at least 125% of the outstanding bond volume under a trust structure.

Holders of the Valencia bond (VERIANOS SE 6.5% 18/23, DE000A2G8VP3 | WKN: A2G8VP), who wish to subscribe to the new bond, will be given the opportunity to contribute their bond at a price of 100% and thus exchange it for the new bond.

Based on its existing solid financial structure, VERIANOS intends to use the proceeds of this new issue both to realize investment opportunities and to refinance existing financial liabilities. This will significantly expand the companys business activities, which will ensure its sustainable, long-term development.

Tobas Bodamer, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE: As an investor with a counter-cyclical approach, we can use the funds from the new bond to react quickly and in a targeted manner to investment opportunities in an increasingly volatile market environment, and thus lay the foundation for profitability in the coming years. Via co-investments and joint ventures, we operate in the niche of smaller to medium-sized real estate transaction in Europe, in which we have an excellent investment track record.

The company will issue its corporate bond as an own issue and IR.on AG will accompany VERIANOS as communications consultant.

About VERIANOS

VERIANOS is a real estate private equity and advisory company that acquires assets with high value creation potential in Europe together with long-term oriented private investors. VERIANOS focuses on impact and value investments in the small and mid-cap segment (individual asset volumes between EUR 2 and 25 million).

Contact:

VERIANOS SE

Tobias Bodamer

T +49 221 20046 105

Mail: ir@verianos.com

Financial and business press:

IR.on AG

Karolin Bistrovic

T +49 221 9140 970

Mail: verianos@ir-on.com

Further information on VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft are available on www.verianos.com.