EQS-News: VERIANOS SE places second notes tranche and reports closing of further financing agreements

VERIANOS SE places second notes tranche and reports closing of further financing agreements

27.07.2023 / 10:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

C O R P O R A T E   N E W S
  • Successful placement of the second tranche of the 8% 2022/2025 notes - further increase planned by year end
  • Repayment of 2018/2023 "Valencia" bond as scheduled
  • Refinancing of promissory loan note for commercial properties in Spain completed

Cologne, 27 July 2023 VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) announces that the second tranche of the 8% 2022/2025 notes (ISIN: DE000A30VG50) has been successfully placed as part of the planned increase in the private placement. Compared to the status as of December 31, 2022, the outstanding volume has been increased by a mid-seven-digit amount. The company plans to increase the outstanding to up to 20 million EUR by the end of the year.

The 2018/2023 "Valencia" bonds (ISIN: DE000A2G8VP3) have been fully repaid as scheduled on May 1, 2023.

VERIANOS also announces the refinancing of the promissory loan note issued in 2021 by the VERIANOS European Opportunities Fund in the double-digit million-euro range with a large German pension fund. The promissory loan note serves to refinance a commercial real estate portfolio in Barcelona and Valencia in attractive city center locations, which will be sold in the coming years following repositioning and represents the largest single financing measure in the current fiscal year. Further financing agreements for individual properties in Germany have already been closed with various local banking partners.

Tobias Bodamer, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE: "We are delighted with the closing of the financing agreements both at the level of VERIANOS SE and in the funds we manage. We would like to express our gratitude to our investors and financing partners for their trust. We will continue to adhere to our strategy of approaching property transactions with utmost discipline and avoiding speculation on market developments. Especially in the current market environment, our long-standing network of banks and financing partners is a crucial competitive advantage, enabling us to respond flexibly to investment opportunities that arise."

About VERIANOS
VERIANOS is a real estate private equity and advisory company that acquires assets with high value creation potential in Europe together with long-term oriented private investors. VERIANOS focuses on impact and value investments in the small and mid-cap segment (individual asset volumes between EUR 2 and 25 million).

IR-Contact:
VERIANOS SE
Tobias Bodamer
T +49 221 20046 105
Email: ir@verianos.com

PR-Contact: 
VERIANOS SE
Elena Mantau
T +34 (0) 660 008 492
Email: elena.mantau@verianos.com

 

Further information on VERIANOS SE is available on www.verianos.com. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.
 

27.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
Language: English
Company: VERIANOS SE
Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 221 20046100
Fax: +49 221 20046140
E-mail: ir@verianos.com
Internet: www.verianos.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48, DE000A254Y19, DE000A30VG50
WKN: A0Z2Y4, A254Y1, A30VG5
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
