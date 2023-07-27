|
27.07.2023 10:32:28
EQS-News: VERIANOS SE places second notes tranche and reports closing of further financing agreements
|
EQS-News: VERIANOS SE
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
C O R P O R A T E N E W S
VERIANOS SE places second notes tranche and reports closing of further financing agreements
Cologne, 27 July 2023 VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) announces that the second tranche of the 8% 2022/2025 notes (ISIN: DE000A30VG50) has been successfully placed as part of the planned increase in the private placement. Compared to the status as of December 31, 2022, the outstanding volume has been increased by a mid-seven-digit amount. The company plans to increase the outstanding to up to 20 million EUR by the end of the year.
The 2018/2023 "Valencia" bonds (ISIN: DE000A2G8VP3) have been fully repaid as scheduled on May 1, 2023.
VERIANOS also announces the refinancing of the promissory loan note issued in 2021 by the VERIANOS European Opportunities Fund in the double-digit million-euro range with a large German pension fund. The promissory loan note serves to refinance a commercial real estate portfolio in Barcelona and Valencia in attractive city center locations, which will be sold in the coming years following repositioning and represents the largest single financing measure in the current fiscal year. Further financing agreements for individual properties in Germany have already been closed with various local banking partners.
Tobias Bodamer, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE: "We are delighted with the closing of the financing agreements both at the level of VERIANOS SE and in the funds we manage. We would like to express our gratitude to our investors and financing partners for their trust. We will continue to adhere to our strategy of approaching property transactions with utmost discipline and avoiding speculation on market developments. Especially in the current market environment, our long-standing network of banks and financing partners is a crucial competitive advantage, enabling us to respond flexibly to investment opportunities that arise."
About VERIANOS
IR-Contact:
PR-Contact:
---------------------------------------------------------
Further information on VERIANOS SE is available on www.verianos.com. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.
27.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERIANOS SE
|Gürzenichstraße 21
|50667 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 221 20046100
|Fax:
|+49 221 20046140
|E-mail:
|ir@verianos.com
|Internet:
|www.verianos.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2Y48, DE000A254Y19, DE000A30VG50
|WKN:
|A0Z2Y4, A254Y1, A30VG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1689805
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1689805 27.07.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VERIANOS SEmehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.23
|EQS-News: VERIANOS SE platziert zweite Anleihetranche und meldet weitere Finanzierungsabschlüsse (EQS Group)
|
27.07.23
|EQS-News: VERIANOS SE places second notes tranche and reports closing of further financing agreements (EQS Group)
|
19.05.23
|EQS-News: VERIANOS SE with further acquisitions in Italy and Spain (EQS Group)
|
19.05.23
|EQS-News: VERIANOS SE mit weiteren Zukäufen in Italien und Spanien (EQS Group)
|
19.05.23
|EQS-Adhoc: VERIANOS SE: Verlustanzeige nach § 22 SEAG (EQS Group)
|
19.05.23
|EQS-Adhoc: VERIANOS SE: Notice of loss pursuant to section 22 SEAG (EQS Group)
|
28.12.22
|EQS-DD: VERIANOS SE: RAIWIND & CO. S.R.L., buy (EQS Group)
|
28.12.22
|EQS-DD: VERIANOS SE: RAIWIND & CO. S.R.L., Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu VERIANOS SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|VERIANOS SE
|0,48
|-1,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: Dow stärker -- ATX im Minus -- DAX mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Für die US-Börsen zeichnet sich ein positiver Wochenausklang ab. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt legt leicht zu. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.