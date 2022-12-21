|
21.12.2022 14:46:15
EQS-News: VERIANOS SE sees good investment prospects for 2023 - First tranche of bond with volume of EUR 11 million placed
|
EQS-News: VERIANOS SE
/ Key word(s): Bond
VERIANOS SE sees good investment prospects for 2023 - First tranche of bond with volume of EUR 11 million placed
Cologne, 21 December 2022 - VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48), the pan-European real estate private equity firm, sees good investment prospects in the current market environment with a view to the coming year. Currently, several properties are under acquisition review, of which two opportunities are in the exclusivity phase. With the European Opportunities Fund, the company has the necessary financial resources to react quickly to investment opportunities.
VERIANOS also saw very solid demand for the 8% corporate bond (ISIN DE000A30VG50) issued as a private placement in November. EUR 11 million have already been placed in the first tranche, and further investors are at an advanced stage of review. The first tranche of the bond has thus exceeded management's expectations. The placement of further tranches is planned in line with the implementation of the investment projects under review. The bond is listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and secured by collateral of at least 125% of the outstanding bond volume as part of a trust structure.
Tobias Bodamer, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE: "We are optimistic about the year 2023, which we believe will offer very attractive investment opportunities for anti-cyclical investors like VERIANOS with access to appropriate financial resources. This has also convinced the investors in our new bond, so that we are entering the upcoming acquisition talks with a solid financial base backing us."
|
1519133 21.12.2022 CET/CEST
