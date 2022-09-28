|
28.09.2022 10:00:04
EQS-News: VERIANOS SE: Significantly improved environment for opportunistic real estate investors
|
EQS-News: VERIANOS SE
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Bond
VERIANOS SE: Significantly improved environment for opportunistic real estate investors
Cologne, 28 September 2022 VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48), the real estate private equity investor active throughout Europe, is convinced that the environment for opportunistic real estate investment strategies has substantially improved. Compared to the previous year, VERIANOS has seen the number of acquisition proposals rise by more than 30%. With the European Opportunities Fund, the company has the necessary financial resources to react quickly to investment opportunities and is currently evaluating various possibilities to invest in Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal.
Tobias Bodamer, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE: "The sentiment amongst the participants at our recent investor event in Milan was very positive and the common view was that we shall be able to exploit some very attractive investment opportunities with our counter-cyclical strategies over the course of the coming 12-18 months."
Against this background, management is currently considering the issuance of a new senior secured corporate bond as a private placement with a volume of up to EUR 25 million and a maturity of three years. This new issue would be intended to support the realization of investment opportunities and the refinancing of existing financial liabilities. The company is currently in the process of preparing market soundings with existing investors.
In addition to exploring new acquisition opportunities, the distribution of residential properties in Valencia, Spain is well on track. Furthermore, VERIANOS is about to start marketing its first timber-framed apartment building in Valencia. Located in the Russafa district, the property combines the most modern technologies in terms of sustainability and comfort. Timber will be found in the most important construction elements, the walls, ceilings as well as the exterior cladding and floors, and thus is a common theme in the entire design. Construction of the building is scheduled to start in spring 2023.
|
1451961 28.09.2022 CET/CEST
