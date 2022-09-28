Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.09.2022 10:00:04

EQS-News: VERIANOS SE: Significantly improved environment for opportunistic real estate investors

28.09.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • YOY Significant increase in number of acquisition opportunities
  • Successful start of marketing residential properties in Spain
  • VERIANOS SE considers issuing new corporate bond

Cologne, 28 September 2022 VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48), the real estate private equity investor active throughout Europe, is convinced that the environment for opportunistic real estate investment strategies has substantially improved. Compared to the previous year, VERIANOS has seen the number of acquisition proposals rise by more than 30%. With the European Opportunities Fund, the company has the necessary financial resources to react quickly to investment opportunities and is currently evaluating various possibilities to invest in Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Tobias Bodamer, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE: "The sentiment amongst the participants at our recent investor event in Milan was very positive and the common view was that we shall be able to exploit some very attractive investment opportunities with our counter-cyclical strategies over the course of the coming 12-18 months."

Against this background, management is currently considering the issuance of a new senior secured corporate bond as a private placement with a volume of up to EUR 25 million and a maturity of three years. This new issue would be intended to support the realization of investment opportunities and the refinancing of existing financial liabilities. The company is currently in the process of preparing market soundings with existing investors.

In addition to exploring new acquisition opportunities, the distribution of residential properties in Valencia, Spain is well on track. Furthermore, VERIANOS is about to start marketing its first timber-framed apartment building in Valencia. Located in the Russafa district, the property combines the most modern technologies in terms of sustainability and comfort. Timber will be found in the most important construction elements, the walls, ceilings as well as the exterior cladding and floors, and thus is a common theme in the entire design. Construction of the building is scheduled to start in spring 2023.

 

About VERIANOS
VERIANOS is a real estate private equity and advisory company that acquires assets with high value creation potential in Europe together with long-term oriented private investors. VERIANOS focuses on impact and value investments in the small and mid-cap segment (individual asset volumes between EUR 2 and 25 million).

Contact:
VERIANOS SE
Tobias Bodamer
T +49 221 20046 105
Mail: ir@verianos.com

Financial and business press:
IR.on AG
Karolin Bistrovic
T +49 221 9140 970
Mail: verianos@ir-on.com

 



Further information on VERIANOS SE are available on www.verianos.com. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.
 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1451961&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

