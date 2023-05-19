EQS-News: VERIANOS SE with further acquisitions in Italy and Spain

EQS-News: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Real Estate

VERIANOS SE with further acquisitions in Italy and Spain



19.05.2023 / 15:50 CET/CEST

Increasingly attractive investment environment for value investors

Further property acquisitions realized in Milan and Valencia to expand the existing portfolio

Real estate funds with stable valuation reserves

Cologne, 19 May 2023 VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) considers the investment environment increasingly attractive for its pursued investment strategies in the value-add and opportunistic segments.

Therefore, VERIANOS is further expanding its portfolio with two property acquisitions, hereby strengthening its presence in Europe. The first property is a modern office building that has been refurbished to a high standard. It is located in a highly demanded location in an up-and-coming business district in Milan. With this investment, VERIANOS is expanding its activities in the Italian market. Tax advisor for this acquisition was the firm Rödl & Partner, led by partner Claudio Finanze and Manager Paolo Zani.

Another office property was acquired in Valencia. The listed building is located in attractive proximity to the harbour and is very well suited for conversion into touristic use.

"The notarisation of both properties underlines our approach as an anti-cyclical investor" says Tobias Bodamer, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE. "Especially in a difficult market environment, we are prepared to react quickly and with agility to investment opportunities as they arise and are currently in various further acquisition reviews in our core markets in Germany, Spain and Italy."

Despite the challenging market environment, the funds managed by VERIANOS have stable valuation reserves. The open market value of all properties held in the group's regulated funds rose more than 25% above the cost value at the reporting date of 31 December 2022. This constitutes a further increase compared to the previous year's value.

About VERIANOS

VERIANOS is a real estate private equity and advisory company that acquires assets with high value creation potential in Europe together with long-term oriented private investors. VERIANOS focuses on impact and value investments in the small and mid-cap segment (individual asset volumes between EUR 2 and 25 million).

About Rödl & Partner

Rödl & Partner is one of the worlds largest interdisciplinary firms, offering tax, accounting, legal, labour consultancy and auditing services. It operates in 50 countries with more than 100 own offices and more than 5,500 colleagues. In Italy, Rödl & Partner has offices in Milan, Rome, Padua and Bolzano where over 200 professionals provide assistance to both national and international clients.

IR-Contact:

VERIANOS SE

Tobias Bodamer

T +49 221 20046 105

Mail: ir@verianos.com

PR-Contact:

VERIANOS SE

Elena Mantau

T +34 (0) 660 008 492

Mail: elena.mantau@verianos.com

---------------------------------------------------------Further information on VERIANOS SE is available on www.verianos.com. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.