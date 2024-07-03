EQS-News: Verve Appoints Alex Stil as Chief Commercial Officer to Lead the Strategic Expansion of its Demand-Side Business

EQS-News: Verve Group SE / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

Verve Appoints Alex Stil as Chief Commercial Officer to Lead the Strategic Expansion of its Demand-Side Business



03.07.2024 / 15:35 CET/CEST

Verve Group SE ("Verve" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; ticker: VER / M8G) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Stil as its new Chief Commercial Officer who will lead the expansion of the demand side business. Alex brings extensive experience in digital media, brand management and agency ecosystems, positioning him as a pivotal addition to Verve's leadership team.

Alex's career spans as a serial digital entrepreneur and a results-driven business leader, with notable achievements in digital media and ad technology. At GroupM, as President of GroupM Services EMEA, he managed 2,500+ people and led digital activation across 40 markets for brands such as Unilever, Nike, Google, Ford and Vodafone, achieving amongst others significant 40%+ growth in billings in a challenging Covid19 period.

His leadership in transforming large-scale organizations and fostering enterprise-scale services will be instrumental in advancing Verve's demand-side business, particularly following the recent acquisition of Jun Group, which significantly expanded Verve's demand-side capabilities.

Alex's responsibilities include streamlining Verve's product portfolio by managing the company's DSP, unique supply and data, curated deals, cookie less solutions, and creative services. In line with our mission ‘let’s make media better’ Alex will focus on delivering clear and consistent solutions tailored specifically for agencies and brands, thereby enabling better advertising outcomes.

Next to product enhancement, Alex will also prioritize enhancing client experiences to foster long-term loyalty and maximize client satisfaction. This involves refining onboarding processes, improving customer support, and implementing proactive engagement strategies.

Furthermore, Alex will spearhead initiatives to expand Verve's market presence, including identifying new markets, nurturing high-value prospects, and boosting brand visibility through targeted campaigns and active industry engagement.

The Verve management team now consists of Remco Westermann (Chief Executive Officer), Paul Echt (Chief Financial Officer), Jens Knauber (Chief Operating Officer), Sameer Sondhi (Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Executive Officer Ad-Tech) and Alex Stil (Chief Commercial Officer).

Alex Stil, CCO, Verve

“Joining Verve represents an exciting opportunity to contribute to a company dedicated to enable better outcomes for its clients through responsible advertising solutions in emerging channels. With a deep background in media agencies and extensive international experience, including collaborations with leading brands, I am eager to leverage my expertise to elevate Verve's ability to meet and exceed client expectations. I look forward to joining this strong and dedicated team to drive meaningful change in the media landscape by delivering tailored solutions that truly resonate with our clients' needs”

Remco Westermann, CEO, Verve

“In the past few years, we have built a leading digital advertising platform that combines reach, supply quality and AI driven highly efficient targeting technology. While we have an especially strong position in emerging channels on the supply and publisher side, we also announced our plans to leverage this foundation and grow our direct business with brands and agencies. We are aiming to drive better outcomes for advertisers and publishers by reducing the gap between advertisers and publishers and increasing efficiency for both. Since the beginning of the year, we have further strengthened our sales team, launched our unified Verve brand with refined positioning, and most recently acquired Jun Group, increasing our share of demand-side business to 30%. Alex has advised us as an external expert throughout this process, and I'm excited that he'll now be leading the way as CCO of Verve Group. With his experience and proven expertise in this area, I am confident that we will continue to excel and drive further growth for Verve Group.

About Verve

Verve ("Verve" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; ticker: VER / M8G) is a fast-growing, profitable digital media company that provides AI-driven ad-software solutions. Verve matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply, enhancing results through first-party data from its own content. Aligned with our mission, “Let’s make media better,” the company focuses on enabling better outcomes for brands, agencies, and publishers with responsible advertising solutions, with an emphasis on emerging media channels. Verve’s main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company has three secured bonds listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. Verve's certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: info@fnca.se.

