EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG: A further 23,100 sqm let at GreenBiz Park in Erding

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

VIB Vermögen AG: A further 23,100 sqm let at GreenBiz Park in Erding



09.07.2026 / 07:46 CET/CEST

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VIB Vermögen AG: A further 23,100 sqm let at GreenBiz Park in Erding

Leases for office and hotel space, as well as a further industrial space

GreenBiz Park is already 96 per cent let

Completion of the entire project is targeted for the end of 2028

Neuburg an der Donau, 9 July 2026 – VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0, has signed three long-term lease agreements for its “GreenBiz Park” development project in Erding. In addition to 6,600 sqm of office space for a well-known IT service provider, a hotel covering 5,500 sqm has been secured for the site. The final 11,000 sqm of industrial space has also been let on the market. In total, a further 23,100 sqm has thus been let.

Construction of the three building units is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with the commercial hall due for completion by the end of 2027 and the other two buildings by mid-2028. Lease negotiations are currently underway for the project covering the last remaining available rental space at GreenBiz Park, totalling 2,960 sqm, with the aim of completing the entire GreenBiz Park by the end of 2028.

“The intensive letting efforts, backed by a well-thought-out marketing strategy, and the close and productive collaboration with the town of Erding have contributed significantly to the overall success of the project,” emphasises Marc Domnick, Head of Project Development at VIB Vermögen AG.

On the 215,000-square-metre site at “GreenBiz Park”, three further buildings for office and hotel use are being constructed across a total of five building plots, alongside four industrial units. Three industrial units with a total floor area of 55,400 sqm have already been let and completed. VIB is aiming for all buildings in “GreenBiz Park” to be certified to the Gold Standard of the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB).

The first commercial property at GreenBiz Park was completed in December 2024. Following the latest lettings, the project has achieved a 96 per cent occupancy rate. “The fact that we were able to let the entire GreenBiz Park – not on a speculative basis, but on a ‘built-to-suit’ basis and within a reasonable timeframe, given the current economic challenges – demonstrates the enormous potential of this location,” emphasises Nicolai Greiner, CEO of VIB Vermögen AG.

GreenBiz Park is conveniently situated in the west of Erding, with access to various motorways. Via the airport bypass, both the A 94 towards Munich and Passau and the A 92 towards Munich and Deggendorf can be reached quickly and without having to navigate any junctions. Munich Airport is approximately a 15-minute drive away. It is only a few minutes’ walk to Erding S-Bahn station, which has regular services to and from Munich.

About VIB Vermögen AG:

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also covers the entire spectrum of in-house developments and redensification projects as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires already let properties, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them to its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with real estate assets.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

VIB Vermögen AG

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg/Donau

Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-949

Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1949

ir@vib-ag.de