EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG: Early extension of lease agreement with AUMOVIO in Ingolstadt

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

VIB Vermögen AG: Early extension of lease agreement with AUMOVIO in Ingolstadt



10.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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VIB Vermögen AG: Early extension of lease agreement with AUMOVIO in Ingolstadt

Neuburg an der Donau, 10 June 2026. VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0, has extended the lease for a modern mixed-use office and production building in Ingolstadt with AUMOVIO, a leading company in the field of connected, autonomous mobility, ahead of schedule by a further five years.

“The early and long-term extension of the lease not only reaffirms our long-standing, successful tenancy partnership, but also underscores our ability to continue achieving operational success in the current, extremely challenging market environment. It also sends a very positive signal to the region and the city and confirms Ingolstadt’s status as a hub for high-tech and manufacturing,” said Nicloai Greiner, Chief Real Estate Officer at VIB Vermögen AG, whose portfolio includes the property.

The building is situated close to the city centre, north of the city centre on Ringlerstraße in Ingolstadt. The total lettable area is approximately 21,300 m², comprising around 9,650 m² of office space and 11,650 m² of production space. It has five above-ground storeys and is equipped with modern technical building services, including a central ventilation/cooling system, partly with heat recovery, and a district heating supply.

About VIB Vermögen AG:

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also covers the entire spectrum of in-house developments and redensification projects as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires already let properties, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them to its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with real estate assets.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

VIB Vermögen AG

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg/Donau

Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-949

Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1949

ir@vib-ag.de