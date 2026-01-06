VIB Vermoegen Aktie

WKN DE: A2YPDD / ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0

06.01.2026 15:00:03

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG: Extraordinary General Meeting on 12 February 2026

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM
VIB Vermögen AG: Extraordinary General Meeting on 12 February 2026

06.01.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VIB Vermögen AG: Extraordinary General Meeting on 12 February 2026

Neuburg a. d. Donau, 6 January 2026. VIB Vermögen AG ('VIB'), ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0, invites its shareholders to a virtual extraordinary general meeting on 12 February 2026 at 10:00 a.m. The relevant documents were published in the Bundesanzeiger and on the VIB website today. The main reason for this is the resolution on the approval of the control and profit transfer agreement ('BGAV VIB') between the company and DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. KGaA ('DIC REI'), a wholly owned subsidiary of BRANICKS Group AG ("BRANICKS"), as the controlling company, and VIB as the controlled company on 5 January 2026.

The appropriate compensation payment and exchange ratio provided for in the BGAV VIB for the settlement of VIB's outside shareholders in exchange for BRANICKS shares, based on the valuation report jointly commissioned by both companies, was confirmed today by the court-appointed expert auditor.

VIB has published further information on this matter on its website at https://vib-ag.de/en/investorrelations/#general_meeting .

 

About VIB Vermögen AG:

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also covers the entire spectrum of in-house developments and redensification projects as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires already let properties, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them to its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with real estate assets.

 

Contact:

Investor Relations:

VIB Vermögen AG

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg/Donau, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0)8431 9077-949

Fax: +49 (0)8431 9077-1949

ir@vib-ag.de

 

 


06.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 949
Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 1949
E-mail: ir@vib-ag.de
Internet: www.vib-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0
WKN: A2YPDD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2255292

 
End of News EQS News Service

2255292  06.01.2026 CET/CEST

