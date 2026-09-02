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WKN DE: A2YPDD / ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0

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02.09.2026 07:00:05

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG: Further tenancy agreements concluded for 3,300 m2 of office and service space at the HCC Dortmund

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
VIB Vermögen AG: Further tenancy agreements concluded for 3,300 m2 of office and service space at the HCC Dortmund

02.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VIB Vermögen AG: Further tenancy agreements concluded for 3,300 m2 of office and service space at the HCC Dortmund

Neuburg an der Donau, 2 September 2026
Press release

VIB Vermögen AG: Further tenancy agreements concluded for 3,300 m² of office and service space at the HCC Dortmund

Neuburg an der Donau, 2 September 2026 – VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0, has concluded two further tenancy agreements for office and retail space at the landmark HCC Dortmund property, Königswall 21.

A new lease for 2,400 m² has been signed for a service centre with a tenant operating nationwide in the public sector. The lease is for a term of 10 years.

In addition, a follow-up lease for 910 m² with a term of five years has been signed with an international human resources company.

The HCC in Dortmund is a BREEAM-certified green building, with a ‘very good’ rating. The property is situated at Königswall 21 in Dortmund’s City Centre West, in the immediate vicinity of Dortmund Central Station and within sight of the German Football Museum. It comprises a total of 21,600 m², spread across two buildings and 21 storeys. As well as excellent accessibility via local and long-distance public transport, there are 190 car parking spaces on site.

The property forms part of VIB-Vermögen AG’s Institutional Business division and is managed by Branicks Onsite GmbH on behalf of VIB as asset manager.

About VIB Vermögen AG
VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial property, which has been operating successfully in the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB’s shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

VIB’s broad-based business model encompasses not only direct acquisitions but also the full spectrum of in-house developments and infill projects, as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires properties that are already let; on the other, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them permanently to its own portfolio and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales form part of the overall strategy. Furthermore, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with property portfolios.

For further information, visit www.vib-ag.de

IR contact at VIB Vermögen AG
Michael Blankenhorn
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Tel.: +49 (0)8431/9077-949
Email: ir@vib-ag.de

 


02.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 949
Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 1949
E-mail: ir@vib-ag.de
Internet: www.vib-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0
WKN: A2YPDD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900NFW9IP8LMOFM33
EQS News ID: 2391862

 
End of News EQS News Service

2391862  02.09.2026 CET/CEST

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