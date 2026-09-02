VIB Vermoegen Aktie
WKN DE: A2YPDD / ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0
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02.09.2026 07:00:05
EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG: Further tenancy agreements concluded for 3,300 m2 of office and service space at the HCC Dortmund
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EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
VIB Vermögen AG: Further tenancy agreements concluded for 3,300 m2 of office and service space at the HCC Dortmund
Neuburg an der Donau, 2 September 2026
VIB Vermögen AG: Further tenancy agreements concluded for 3,300 m² of office and service space at the HCC Dortmund
Neuburg an der Donau, 2 September 2026 – VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0, has concluded two further tenancy agreements for office and retail space at the landmark HCC Dortmund property, Königswall 21.
A new lease for 2,400 m² has been signed for a service centre with a tenant operating nationwide in the public sector. The lease is for a term of 10 years.
In addition, a follow-up lease for 910 m² with a term of five years has been signed with an international human resources company.
The HCC in Dortmund is a BREEAM-certified green building, with a ‘very good’ rating. The property is situated at Königswall 21 in Dortmund’s City Centre West, in the immediate vicinity of Dortmund Central Station and within sight of the German Football Museum. It comprises a total of 21,600 m², spread across two buildings and 21 storeys. As well as excellent accessibility via local and long-distance public transport, there are 190 car parking spaces on site.
The property forms part of VIB-Vermögen AG’s Institutional Business division and is managed by Branicks Onsite GmbH on behalf of VIB as asset manager.
About VIB Vermögen AG
VIB’s broad-based business model encompasses not only direct acquisitions but also the full spectrum of in-house developments and infill projects, as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires properties that are already let; on the other, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them permanently to its own portfolio and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales form part of the overall strategy. Furthermore, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with property portfolios.
For further information, visit www.vib-ag.de
IR contact at VIB Vermögen AG
02.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VIB Vermögen AG
|Tilly-Park 1
|86633 Neuburg/Donau
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8431 / 9077 949
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8431 / 9077 1949
|E-mail:
|ir@vib-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.vib-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YPDD0
|WKN:
|A2YPDD
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900NFW9IP8LMOFM33
|EQS News ID:
|2391862
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2391862 02.09.2026 CET/CEST
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