EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG: GreenBiz Park Erding fully let

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

VIB Vermögen AG: GreenBiz Park Erding fully let



07.09.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VIB Vermögen AG: GreenBiz Park Erding fully let

Neuburg an der Donau, 7 September 2026

Press release

VIB Vermögen AG: GreenBiz Park Erding fully let

• Lease agreement signed for the last available plot

• Another hotel to be built at GreenBiz Park

• Completion of the entire project in 2028

Neuburg an der Donau, 7 September 2026 – VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0, has signed a long-term lease agreement for the last available plot of land for its GreenBiz Park development project in Erding. Following the lease agreements concluded in July for 6,600 m² of office space with a well-known IT service provider, a 5,500 m² lease with an upmarket hotel operator, and the final industrial unit lease covering 11,000 m², another hotel operator has now been secured for the site with a 2,960 m² lease. Construction is scheduled to begin on all four projects in the first quarter of 2027, with the commercial hall due for completion by the end of 2027 and the other three buildings by mid-2028. The successful conclusion of this latest initial letting agreement for the project ensures that the GreenBiz Park will be completed as planned by the end of 2028.

“The intensive negotiations over the past six months have led to the desired success of the entire project and confirm the trust placed in us by the town of Erding to realise such a project together with us as the project developer,” emphasises Marc Domnick, Head of Project Development at VIB Vermögen AG.

On the 215,000-square-metre site at GreenBiz Park, three further buildings for office and hotel use are being constructed across a total of five building plots, alongside four industrial units. Three industrial units with a total floor area of 55,400 m² have already been let and completed. VIB is aiming for all buildings in GreenBiz Park to be certified to the Gold Standard of the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB).

The first commercial property at GreenBiz Park was completed in December 2024. With this latest deal now finalised, the project has achieved a 100 per cent letting rate. “The fact that we were able to let the entire GreenBiz Park – not on a speculative basis, but on a ‘built-to-suit’ basis and within a reasonable timeframe, given the current economic challenges – demonstrates the enormous potential of this location,” emphasises Nicolai Greiner, CEO of VIB Vermögen AG.

GreenBiz Park is conveniently situated in the west of Erding, with access to various motorways. Via the airport bypass, both the A94 towards Munich and Passau and the A92 towards Munich and Deggendorf can be reached quickly and without having to navigate any junctions. Munich Airport is approximately a 15-minute drive away. It is only a few minutes’ walk to Erding S-Bahn station, which offers regular services to and from Munich city centre.

About VIB Vermögen AG

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial property, which has been operating successfully in the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB’s shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

VIB’s broad-based business model encompasses not only direct acquisitions but also the full spectrum of in-house developments and infill projects, as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires properties that are already let; on the other, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them permanently to its own portfolio and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales form part of the overall strategy. Furthermore, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with property portfolios.

For further information, visit www.vib-ag.de

IR contact at VIB Vermögen AG:

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg/Donau

Tel.: +49 (0)8431/9077-949

Email: ir@vib-ag.de