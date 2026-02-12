VIB Vermoegen Aktie

12.02.2026 20:52:13

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG holds successful extraordinary general meeting

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM
VIB Vermögen AG holds successful extraordinary general meeting

12.02.2026 / 20:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VIB Vermögen AG holds successful extraordinary general meeting

 

Neuburg a. d. Donau, 12 February 2026. The extraordinary general meeting of VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), which took place virtually today, approved the resolutions proposed by the supervisory board and management board by large majorities. In total, 88.55% of VIB's voting share capital was represented.

Under agenda item 1, the conclusion of a control and profit transfer agreement between DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and VIB Vermögen AG was approved.

Under agenda item 2, the reduction in the size of the Supervisory Board and a corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association were resolved.

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting and further documents are published at https://vib-ag.de/investor-relations.

 

About VIB Vermögen AG:

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

 

In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also covers the entire spectrum of in-house developments and redensification projects as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires already let properties, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them to its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with real estate assets.

 

Contact:

Investor Relations:

VIB Vermögen AG

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg/Donau, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0)8431 9077-949

Fax: +49 (0)8431 9077-1949

ir@vib-ag.de

 

 


12.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 949
Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 1949
E-mail: ir@vib-ag.de
Internet: www.vib-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0
WKN: A2YPDD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2275858

 
End of News EQS News Service

2275858  12.02.2026 CET/CEST

