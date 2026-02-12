EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG holds successful extraordinary general meeting

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM

VIB Vermögen AG holds successful extraordinary general meeting



12.02.2026 / 20:52 CET/CEST

Neuburg a. d. Donau, 12 February 2026. The extraordinary general meeting of VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), which took place virtually today, approved the resolutions proposed by the supervisory board and management board by large majorities. In total, 88.55% of VIB's voting share capital was represented.

Under agenda item 1, the conclusion of a control and profit transfer agreement between DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and VIB Vermögen AG was approved.

Under agenda item 2, the reduction in the size of the Supervisory Board and a corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association were resolved.

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting and further documents are published at https://vib-ag.de/investor-relations.

About VIB Vermögen AG:

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also covers the entire spectrum of in-house developments and redensification projects as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires already let properties, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them to its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with real estate assets.

