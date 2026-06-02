EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG: Joint Venture with a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners for the development of logistics real estate

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Joint Venture

VIB Vermögen AG: Joint Venture with a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners for the development of logistics real estate



02.06.2026 / 10:48 CET/CEST

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VIB Vermögen AG: Joint Venture with a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners for the development of logistics real estate

London / Neuburg a. d. Donau, 02 June 2026. VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0, and a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners have formed a joint venture. The objective is to jointly invest in and develop logistics projects at locations across Germany. VIB will be responsible for acquisition, leasing, development and asset management.

Over the coming years, a large-scale portfolio is to be built up.

Both partners have highly complementary capabilities and see significant potential for high-yielding, value-creating growth in a scalable market environment.

The joint venture partners have already acquired a first site in Baunatal, where a long-term pre-let logistics new-build with approximately 20,000 sqm GFA will be developed. Construction is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2026.

About VIB Vermögen AG:

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also covers the entire spectrum of in-house developments and redensification projects as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires already let properties, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them to its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with real estate assets.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

VIB Vermögen AG

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg/Donau

Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-949

Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1949

ir@vib-ag.de

About Tristan Capital Partners:

Tristan Capital Partners is an employee-owned investment manager specialising in European real estate investments, headquartered in London with offices in Luxembourg, Paris, Milan, Frankfurt, Madrid, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Warsaw. Tristan manages core-plus, value-add and opportunistic strategies as well as a real estate debt platform for an international institutional investor base. Assets under management total approximately EUR 15 billion. The joint venture with VIB Vermögen AG is undertaken through a Tristan-managed core-plus fund.