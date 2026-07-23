VIB Vermoegen Aktie

VIB Vermoegen für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2YPDD / ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.07.2026 07:00:14

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG: Over 5,000 sqm of office and service space newly let

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
VIB Vermögen AG: Over 5,000 sqm of office and service space newly let

23.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VIB Vermögen AG: Over 5,000 sqm of office and service space newly let

    Let in Bonn, Neubrandenburg and Dortmund
    Long-term tenancy agreements
    Vacancy rates reduced

Neuburg an der Donau, 23 July 2026 – VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0, has concluded three long-term tenancy agreements for office and service premises in conveniently located areas with a tenant operating nationwide.

In Bonn, at Heinrich-von-Stephan-Straße 7–9 and Heinemannstraße 11–13, a total of 2,800 sqm has been let; the premises are currently being fitted out for their intended use and are expected.

In Neubrandenburg, at Alfred-Lythall-Straße 2, near the Pferdemarkt, 2,200 sqm has been let. This comprises a large section of the former AOK Nordost building.

At the landmark HCC Dortmund property, Königswall 21,620 sqm has been let, and further lettings to the same tenant are under discussion. The HCC in Dortmund is a BREEAM-certified green building, with a ‘very good’ rating.

The two sites in Bonn and Dortmund form part of VIB’s Institutional Business division, whilst the Neubrandenburg site is owned by VIB itself.

“The lettings at various locations to a major institutional partner demonstrate our company’s nationwide presence, expertise and reputation in the lettings market. Even in what is, on the whole, a challenging market, we are succeeding in establishing new long-term partnerships and reducing vacancies on a sustainable basis,” says Martin Karehnke, Managing Director of Branicks Onsite GmbH, which handles lettings for VIB on an in-house basis.

 

About VIB Vermögen AG:

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also covers the entire spectrum of in-house developments and redensification projects as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires already let properties, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them to its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with real estate assets.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-949
Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1949
ir@vib-ag.de


23.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 949
Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 1949
E-mail: ir@vib-ag.de
Internet: www.vib-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0
WKN: A2YPDD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900NFW9IP8LMOFM33
EQS News ID: 2369654

 
End of News EQS News Service

2369654  23.07.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VIB Vermoegen AG

mehr Nachrichten