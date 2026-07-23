EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG: Over 5,000 sqm of office and service space newly let

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

VIB Vermögen AG: Over 5,000 sqm of office and service space newly let



23.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VIB Vermögen AG: Over 5,000 sqm of office and service space newly let

• Let in Bonn, Neubrandenburg and Dortmund

• Long-term tenancy agreements

• Vacancy rates reduced

Neuburg an der Donau, 23 July 2026 – VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0, has concluded three long-term tenancy agreements for office and service premises in conveniently located areas with a tenant operating nationwide.

In Bonn, at Heinrich-von-Stephan-Straße 7–9 and Heinemannstraße 11–13, a total of 2,800 sqm has been let; the premises are currently being fitted out for their intended use and are expected.

In Neubrandenburg, at Alfred-Lythall-Straße 2, near the Pferdemarkt, 2,200 sqm has been let. This comprises a large section of the former AOK Nordost building.

At the landmark HCC Dortmund property, Königswall 21,620 sqm has been let, and further lettings to the same tenant are under discussion. The HCC in Dortmund is a BREEAM-certified green building, with a ‘very good’ rating.

The two sites in Bonn and Dortmund form part of VIB’s Institutional Business division, whilst the Neubrandenburg site is owned by VIB itself.

“The lettings at various locations to a major institutional partner demonstrate our company’s nationwide presence, expertise and reputation in the lettings market. Even in what is, on the whole, a challenging market, we are succeeding in establishing new long-term partnerships and reducing vacancies on a sustainable basis,” says Martin Karehnke, Managing Director of Branicks Onsite GmbH, which handles lettings for VIB on an in-house basis.

About VIB Vermögen AG:

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also covers the entire spectrum of in-house developments and redensification projects as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires already let properties, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them to its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with real estate assets.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

VIB Vermögen AG

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg/Donau

Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-949

Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1949

ir@vib-ag.de