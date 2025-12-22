EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG sells logistics property in Großmehring

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal

VIB Vermögen AG sells logistics property in Großmehring



22.12.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

VIB Vermögen AG sells logistics property in Großmehring

Neuburg/Danube, 22 December 2025. VIB Vermögen AG (‘VIB’), a company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of commercial real estate, announces the notarisation of the sale of a logistics property in Großmehring as an asset deal. The property is the logistics site at Junkers-Ring 7 in Großmehring, close to the A9 motorway in the immediate catchment area of Ingolstadt. The site is being sold to a European investor. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The logistics property in Großmehring was completed in 2021 and has since been part of VIB-Vermögen AG's own portfolio. The site covers an area of 12,470 square metres, with a lettable area of 7,068 square metres. It is a single-tenant property.

About VIB Vermögen AG:

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also covers the entire spectrum of in-house developments and redensification projects as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires already let properties, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them to its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with real estate assets.

