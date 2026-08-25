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WKN DE: A2YPDD / ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0

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25.08.2026 07:00:04

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG: Successful renewal of lease with existing tenant at the Ludwigshafen Technology Park

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
VIB Vermögen AG: Successful renewal of lease with existing tenant at the Ludwigshafen Technology Park

25.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VIB Vermögen AG: Successful renewal of lease with existing tenant at the Ludwigshafen Technology Park

Neuburg a.d. Donau, 25 August 2026
Press release

VIB Vermögen AG: Successful renewal of lease with existing tenant at the Ludwigshafen Technology Park

Neuburg a.d. Donau, 25.08.2026 – VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0, has concluded a follow-up lease agreement at the Ludwigshafen Technology Park for 1,425 m² of high-quality office space with an existing tenant from the IT sector, running until the end of 2034. The property, owned by VIB (Commercial Portfolio), has been successfully repositioned in recent years and is now a service centre for companies in the financial, IT and social services sectors.

In total, the multi-tenant property comprises 5,600 m² of lettable space, which is currently fully let. The building offers flexible space configurations and is accessible to people with disabilities. There are 80 ground-level car parking spaces on the ground floor. This modern office building forms part of VIB’s Commercial Portfolio and is managed by Branicks Onsite GmbH as the asset manager.

The Ludwigshafen Technology Park is centrally located in the Rhine-Neckar Triangle, within a dynamic environment that is both economically and technologically vibrant. The Ludwigshafen Regional Innovation Centre (TZL) and the campus of the Ludwigshafen University of Applied Sciences are situated in the immediate vicinity. There are excellent links to public transport and the A 650 motorway. The park is 2 km from Ludwigshafen city centre.

  

About VIB Vermögen AG:

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

 

In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also covers the entire spectrum of in-house developments and redensification projects as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires already let properties, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them to its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with real estate assets.

 

 

Contact:
Investor Relations:
VIB Vermögen AG

Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-949
Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1949
ir@vib-ag.de

 

 

 


25.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 949
Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 1949
E-mail: ir@vib-ag.de
Internet: www.vib-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0
WKN: A2YPDD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900NFW9IP8LMOFM33
EQS News ID: 2387854

 
End of News EQS News Service

2387854  25.08.2026 CET/CEST

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