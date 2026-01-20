Flughafen Wien Aktie
20.01.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Vienna Airport sets new passenger records in 2025 with 43.4 million (Flughafen Wien Group) and 32.6 million (Vienna) and record cargo volume
“2025 was an absolute record year – Asia and the Middle East grew strongly – 2026 brings challenges – action needed on aviation tax”
“2025 turned out to be a new record year for Vienna Airport: with 32.6 million passengers, we reached a new all-time high in Vienna. Our international strategic investments are also developing very strongly: Kosice Airport achieved growth of 12.2% in 2025, with over 825,000 passengers. Malta Airport exceeded the 10 million passenger mark for the first time with an increase of 12.3% and is now making a considerable contribution to earnings. 2026 will bring a slight decline in passenger numbers, albeit at a high level: we expect around 30 million passengers in Vienna and 41.5 million passengers in the Group. The announced expansion of services by Austrian Airlines and many other airlines will contribute positively to this, as well as the Asian market is growing strongly. The capacity reductions by Ryanair and Wizz Air, which are shifting capacity to Bratislava, where there is no aviation tax, are having a negative impact. This demonstrates the high cost pressure on aviation locations, which Vienna Airport is also facing. Although our fee reduction will increase our international competitiveness, it would be essential to abolish or at least reduce the government aviation tax,” states Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport.
“Financial outlook for 2026: Cost-cutting programme secures stable net profit of € 210 million despite fare reduction (-4.6%) and slight decline in passenger numbers – Record investments of
“Thanks to a cost-cutting programme for material and personnel costs, the Flughafen Wien Group will achieve a net result of € 210 million in 2026 despite lower fares and a decline in passenger numbers, which is in line with the forecast result for 2025. As we expect growth to return in the future, a record sum of around € 330 million will be invested in Vienna and Malta, with investments at the Vienna site being covered by own funds without the need for loans. In addition to the major Terminal 3 Southern Extension project, 2026 will see the start of construction of Office Park 4 NEXT with 17,000 m² of office space, as well as the construction of Austria's new Schengen external border at the airport. Around € 6.5 million will be invested in this project. The EU aviation regulation, which is detrimental to growth, is in urgent need of reform – all targets, including those for SAF development, are currently being missed. Austria must finally implement the acceleration of procedures promised in the government programme by amending the EIA procedure,” concludes Günther Ofner, Joint CEO and CFO of Vienna Airport.
2025 passenger development: Flughafen Wien Group handled 43.4 million passengers (+4.9%)
The Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport and the international strategic investments in Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) reported an increase of passenger traffic in the period January-December 2025 to a total of 43,446,207 travellers, comprising a rise of 4.9% year-on-year.
Passenger development in 2025: 32.6 million passengers at Vienna Airport (+2.6%)
Top travel destinations in 2025: Vacation destination of Antalya, Germany the most popular country, Bangkok as the top long-haul route
The most popular vacation destinations for flights departing from Vienna Airport in 2025 were Antalya, Mallorca and Barcelona. Bangkok, New York and Taipei were the top three among long-haul routes. Germany, Spain and Italy comprised the most popular country destinations. In 2025, Türkiye, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recorded the strongest passenger growth in a year-on-year comparison.
Passenger record for international strategic investments
In 2025, the international strategic investments of the Flughafen Wien Group clearly outperformed the comparable prior-year figures. Malta Airport reported a passenger volume of 10,061,969 travellers in 2025, representing a rise of 12.3% from the previous year. Accordingly, it surpassed the threshold of ten million passengers for the first time. Kosice Airport also generated strong growth of 12.2% YoY to 825,123 passengers in 2025.
Passenger outlook for 2026: Approx. 41.5 million passengers expected in the Flughafen Wien Group and about 30 million passengers at Vienna Airport
Financial guidance for 2026
Flughafen Wien AG expects total revenue of approx. € 1,050 million in the entire year 2026, along with an EBITDA of about € 415 million, profit for the period before minority interests of around € 210 million and a Group net profit for the year after non-controlling interests of around € 185 million. Total capital expenditures are anticipated to be around € 330 million in 2026.
The current passenger and financial guidance is based on the assumption that there will not be any additional adverse geopolitical effects or massive restrictions on flight traffic.
Traffic development in December 2025: Strong growth at the end of the year
Flughafen Wien Group handled 3.3 million passengers in December 2025 (+9.3%)
In December 2025, the number of passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport, Kosice Airport) equalled 3,294,228 travellers (+9.3% vs. December 2024).
Vienna Airport: 2.5 million passengers in December 2025 (+6.1%)
The number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport in the month of December 2025 also improved, increasing to 2,525,398 travellers, or 6.1% higher than in the prior-year month of December 2024.
Traffic development in December 2025 in detail
The number of local passengers at Vienna Airport climbed 6.3% from the previous year to 2,137,388 travellers. In contrast, transfer passenger traffic fell 1.9% to 356,112. The number of flight movements in December 2025 rose 4.0% year-on-year to 18,375. Cargo volume at Vienna Airport amounted to 24,714 tonnes in December 2025, comprising a slight decline of 1.2% from the prior-year level.
The total number of passengers at Vienna Airport flying to destinations in Western Europe in December 2025 was up by 3.0% year-on-year to 851,953, whereas Eastern European traffic equalled 197,219 passengers (-1.5%). Passenger traffic to North America totalled 34,995 passengers (+6.1%), and the number of passengers flying to Africa increased by 7.6% to a total of 31,743 travellers. Passenger volume to the Middle East in December 2025 was up by 42.8% to 95,052 travellers, whereas passenger traffic flying to Far Eastern destinations amounted to 56,598 passengers, up 7.4% from the previous year.
In December 2025, Malta Airport reported an increase in passenger volume to 709,352 travellers (+19.9%) compared to the previous year. The total number of passengers handled at Kosice Airport climbed to 59,478 (+43.7%).
Details on the traffic results for December 2025 can be found in the table below.
Traffic development December 2025
Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers,
Traffic data adjusted.
