EQS-News: VINCORION grows revenue and earnings

EQS-News: Vincorion SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

VINCORION grows revenue and earnings



13.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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VINCORION grows revenue and earnings

Group revenue increased by 42.4% to EUR 150.2 million (H1 2025: EUR 105.5 million) on the back of a successful ramp-up

Order entry of EUR 330.2 million, significantly above the prior-year figure of EUR 72.7 million

Adjusted EBIT improved to EUR 28.4 million (H1 2025: EUR 21,4 million), representing an adjusted EBIT margin of 18.9%

Total order book remains at EUR 1.2 billion

Group revenue for 2026 expected at the upper end of the guidance range

Wedel, August 13, 2026. VINCORION SE, a leading developer and manufacturer of power and mechatronic solutions for defense platforms and aviation systems, today publishes its results for the first half of 2026. In the first six months of the year, VINCORION continued its positive revenue trajectory, growing revenue by 42.4% from EUR 105.5 million in the prior year to EUR 150.2 million. A successful second quarter contributed EUR 81.2 million to this result (Q2 2025: EUR 56.2 million). Through a corresponding expansion of production capacity, VINCORION was able to serve strong market demand in the Vehicle Systems and Power Systems segments. Compared to the same period of the prior year, adjusted EBIT rose from EUR 21.4 million to EUR 28.4 million, an increase of 32.8%. The adjusted EBIT margin came to 18.9%. Following a negative free cash flow of EUR 7.1 million in the first quarter, VINCORION generated a positive free cash flow of EUR 1.1 million in the second quarter, reflecting an upward trend. Order entry again rose significantly to EUR 330.2 million in the first half of the year, well above the prior-year figure of EUR 72.7 million. The total order book amounted to EUR 1.2 billion, with a large share of planned 2026 revenue already covered by firm order backlog.

”VINCORION has arrived on the capital markets following its successful IPO. Demand for our products, services and tailored solutions remains high. Modular power systems and mechatronic solutions are of particular importance here — their reliability under extreme conditions underpins operational capability in the field. Given the current overall environment, our visibility is above average, and we are therefore confident in our ability to continue our growth trajectory successfully,” said Kajetan von Mentzingen, CEO of VINCORION SE.

“In the second quarter, we built on the positive momentum of the first quarter: revenue and earnings continued to rise. Particularly important for us is the fact that we returned to positive free cash flow in the second quarter. It remains our goal to continue our ramp-up successfully and to pursue our profitable growth trajectory, and we do so with great confidence," said Dieter Holst, CFO of VINCORION SE.

Vehicle Systems and Power Systems remain growth drivers

Vehicle Systems

The Vehicle Systems segment grew revenue by 72.0% in the first half of 2026, from EUR 42.4 million to EUR 72.6 million, making it the strongest-growing segment. The second quarter of 2026 contributed a consistently high revenue of EUR 37.2 million (Q2 2025: EUR 20.4 million). This positive development is primarily attributable to the significant rise in demand for stabilization products, in particular large-volume new orders for armored platforms.

Power Systems

In the Power Systems segment, revenue climbed by 41.1% from EUR 32.7 million to EUR 46.2 million. The segment generated revenue of EUR 25.5 million in the second quarter (Q2 2025: EUR 18.2 million), with both quarters above the previous year’s level. Systems for ground-based air defense were in particularly high demand. In addition, VINCORION will take on a central role in German industry as part of the EU-funded SENTINEL project, with the aim of developing modern tactical power systems.

Aviation

The Aviation segment generated revenue of EUR 33.2 million during the reporting period, slightly above the prior-year figure of EUR 32.7 million. Absent the foreign exchange headwinds arising from the depreciation of the US dollar, growth would have been more pronounced.

2026 annual guidance: revenue expected at the upper end of the range

The Management Board of VINCORION guided Group revenue of between EUR 280 million and EUR 320 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of between 18% and 19% for the 2026 financial year. With the half-year results now available, the company expects Group revenue at the upper end of the guided range.

Key Group figures H1 2026

In EUR million Q2 2026 Q22025 H1 2026 H1 2025 Order entry 180.8 33.9 330.2 72.7 Total order book n/a n/a 1.205 n/a Revenue 81.2 56.2 150.2 105.5 Adjusted EBIT 16.0 11.8 28.4 21.4 Adjusted EBIT margin 19.7 % 21.1 % 18.9 % 20.3 % Free cash flow 1.1 -4.8 -6.1 -3.2



At 2:00 p.m. (CEST), VINCORION will host a webcast for analysts and investors, which will be streamed live on the company's website. Please register here to follow the webcast.

Further information available at: https://ir.vincorion.com/en

About VINCORION SE

VINCORION SE is a leading developer and manufacturer of power and mechatronic solutions for defense platforms and aviation systems, with a focus on innovative power systems including generators, electric motors and drives, gensets, power electronics and hybrid energy systems. As a partner to the defense and aviation industries, VINCORION develops and manufactures tailored solutions for customers' specific requirements through close dialogue with its clients. A capable after-sales service provides support and maintenance for its own products and those of third-party manufacturers throughout the entire product lifecycle.

With approximately 900 full-time employees at locations in Germany and the United States, VINCORION generated revenue of approximately EUR 240 million in 2025.

Further information and the latest news can be found at www.vincorion.com and on LinkedIn.

Press Contact

Frederike Gasa

Head of Communications & Marketing

Email: media@vincorion.com

Investor Contact

Felix Zander

Head of Investor Relations

Email: felix.zander@vincorion.com

VINCORION SE

Feldstrasse 155

22880 Wedel, Germany