Vincorion Aktie
WKN DE: VNC001 / ISIN: DE000VNC0014
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07.05.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: VINCORION off to a strong start in its first year as a listed company: revenue increased and order backlog reached all-time high
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EQS-News: Vincorion SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
VINCORION off to a strong start in its first year as a listed company: revenue increased and order backlog reached all-time high
Wedel, 07 May 2026. VINCORION SE, a leading developer and manufacturer of power and mechatronic solutions for defense platforms and advanced aviation systems, has made a strong start to its first year as a listed company. In Q1 2026, VINCORION delivered the strongest first quarterly revenue in its history with group revenue increasing 40% year-on-year to approximately €69.0 million (Q1 2025: €49.3 million). The company’s adjusted EBIT was up 30% to approximately €12.4 million at an adjusted margin of 18.0%. Order intake reached approximately €149.4 million, nearly four times the prior-year figure (Q1 2025: €38.8 million). Total order backlog grew to approximately €1.2 billion, with more than 90% of planned FY 2026 revenue already covered by fixed order backlog.
“We have established VINCORION as an independent, listed company, and the first quarter demonstrates that demand for our products remains high," said Kajetan von Mentzingen, CEO of VINCORION SE. “Our systems are at the heart of European defense capability. This is reflected in our order backlog and gives us exceptional planning visibility.”
Dieter Holst, CFO of VINCORION SE: “The Q1 figures speak for themselves: revenue and earnings have grown significantly. Following our successful IPO, we are well-positioned to continue our profitable growth story on a sustainable basis, and we are confident in delivering on our full-year guidance.”
Vehicle Systems and Power Systems Drive Growth
Vehicle Systems
The Vehicle Systems segment generated revenue of approximately €35.4 million in Q1 2026, an increase of 60.6% year-on-year (Q1 2025: €22.0 million). Growth was driven by significantly higher demand for stabilization products as well as spare parts.
Power Systems
The Power Systems segment grew revenue by 42.6% to approximately €20.7 million (Q1 2025: €14.5 million). Strong demand for ground-based air defense systems was a key driver of this growth. Within the EU-funded SENTINEL project, VINCORION will take a leading industrial role for Germany, in order to develop modern power and battery systems for tactical power supply.
Aviation
The Aviation segment held revenue broadly stable at approximately €13.7 million, in line with expectations.
FY 2026 Guidance Confirmed
VINCORION confirms its full-year guidance for FY 2026: Group revenue is expected in the range of €280 to €320 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of approximately 18% to 19%.
Key Group Financials Q1 2026
In € million Q1 2026 Q1 2025
Order intake 149.4 38.8
Total order backlog 1,183 n/a
Revenue 69.0 49.3
Adjusted EBIT 12.4 9.6
Adjusted EBIT margin 18.0% 19.4%
Free cash flow -7.1 1.6
At 11:00 am (CEST) VINCORION will host a webcast for analysts and investors, which will be broadcast live on the company’s website. Please register here to listen to the webcast.
Further information: https://ir.vincorion.com/en
About VINCORION SE
VINCORION SE is a leading developer and manufacturer of power and mechatronic solutions for defense platforms and advanced aviation systems. The company is specialized on innovative power systems, including generators, electric motors and drives, gensets, power electronics, and hybrid power systems. As a partner to the defense and aviation industries, VINCORION develops and manufactures solutions tailored to its customers’ specific requirements on the basis of an in-depth dialog. A high-performance customer support team provides assistance and service to users of the company’s own products and those from third parties throughout the entire product life cycle.
With approximately 900 employees at sites in Germany, and the United States, VINCORION generated revenues of approximately €240 million in financial year 2025.
For more information and the latest news, please visit www.vincorion.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact:
Frederike Gasa
Head of Communications & Marketing
VINCORION SE
Feldstrasse 155
22880 Wedel, Germany
Mail: media@vincorion.com
07.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VINCORION SE
|Feldstraße 155
|22880 Wedel
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4103 60-0
|E-mail:
|ir@vincorion.com
|Internet:
|https://vincorion.com
|ISIN:
|DE000VNC0014
|WKN:
|VNC001
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|2322804
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2322804 07.05.2026 CET/CEST
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