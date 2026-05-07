EQS-News: VINCORION off to a strong start in its first year as a listed company: revenue increased and order backlog reached all-time high

EQS-News: Vincorion SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

VINCORION off to a strong start in its first year as a listed company: revenue increased and order backlog reached all-time high



07.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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VINCORION off to a strong start in its first year as a listed company: revenue increased and order backlog reached all-time high Group revenue grows 40% to approx. €69.0 million (Q1 2025: €49.3 million) – strongest first quarter in company history

Order intake of approx. €149.4 million nearly four times the prior-year figure (Q1 2025: €38.8 million)

Adjusted EBIT up 30% to approx. €12.4 million; adjusted EBIT margin at 18.0%

Total order backlog grows to approx. €1.2 billion; fixed order backlog covers more than 90% of planned FY 2026 revenue

FY 2026 guidance confirmed

Wedel, 07 May 2026. VINCORION SE, a leading developer and manufacturer of power and mechatronic solutions for defense platforms and advanced aviation systems, has made a strong start to its first year as a listed company. In Q1 2026, VINCORION delivered the strongest first quarterly revenue in its history with group revenue increasing 40% year-on-year to approximately €69.0 million (Q1 2025: €49.3 million). The company’s adjusted EBIT was up 30% to approximately €12.4 million at an adjusted margin of 18.0%. Order intake reached approximately €149.4 million, nearly four times the prior-year figure (Q1 2025: €38.8 million). Total order backlog grew to approximately €1.2 billion, with more than 90% of planned FY 2026 revenue already covered by fixed order backlog.



“We have established VINCORION as an independent, listed company, and the first quarter demonstrates that demand for our products remains high," said Kajetan von Mentzingen, CEO of VINCORION SE. “Our systems are at the heart of European defense capability. This is reflected in our order backlog and gives us exceptional planning visibility.”



Dieter Holst, CFO of VINCORION SE: “The Q1 figures speak for themselves: revenue and earnings have grown significantly. Following our successful IPO, we are well-positioned to continue our profitable growth story on a sustainable basis, and we are confident in delivering on our full-year guidance.”



Vehicle Systems and Power Systems Drive Growth

Vehicle Systems

The Vehicle Systems segment generated revenue of approximately €35.4 million in Q1 2026, an increase of 60.6% year-on-year (Q1 2025: €22.0 million). Growth was driven by significantly higher demand for stabilization products as well as spare parts.



Power Systems

The Power Systems segment grew revenue by 42.6% to approximately €20.7 million (Q1 2025: €14.5 million). Strong demand for ground-based air defense systems was a key driver of this growth. Within the EU-funded SENTINEL project, VINCORION will take a leading industrial role for Germany, in order to develop modern power and battery systems for tactical power supply.



Aviation

The Aviation segment held revenue broadly stable at approximately €13.7 million, in line with expectations.



FY 2026 Guidance Confirmed

VINCORION confirms its full-year guidance for FY 2026: Group revenue is expected in the range of €280 to €320 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of approximately 18% to 19%.



Key Group Financials Q1 2026

In € million Q1 2026 Q1 2025

Order intake 149.4 38.8

Total order backlog 1,183 n/a

Revenue 69.0 49.3

Adjusted EBIT 12.4 9.6

Adjusted EBIT margin 18.0% 19.4%

Free cash flow -7.1 1.6



At 11:00 am (CEST) VINCORION will host a webcast for analysts and investors, which will be broadcast live on the company’s website. Please register here to listen to the webcast.



Further information: https://ir.vincorion.com/en



About VINCORION SE

VINCORION SE is a leading developer and manufacturer of power and mechatronic solutions for defense platforms and advanced aviation systems. The company is specialized on innovative power systems, including generators, electric motors and drives, gensets, power electronics, and hybrid power systems. As a partner to the defense and aviation industries, VINCORION develops and manufactures solutions tailored to its customers’ specific requirements on the basis of an in-depth dialog. A high-performance customer support team provides assistance and service to users of the company’s own products and those from third parties throughout the entire product life cycle.

With approximately 900 employees at sites in Germany, and the United States, VINCORION generated revenues of approximately €240 million in financial year 2025.

For more information and the latest news, please visit www.vincorion.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



Contact:

Frederike Gasa

Head of Communications & Marketing

VINCORION SE

Feldstrasse 155

22880 Wedel, Germany

Mail: media@vincorion.com Wedel, 07 May 2026. VINCORION SE, a leading developer and manufacturer of power and mechatronic solutions for defense platforms and advanced aviation systems, has made a strong start to its first year as a listed company. In Q1 2026, VINCORION delivered the strongest first quarterly revenue in its history with group revenue increasing 40% year-on-year to approximately €69.0 million (Q1 2025: €49.3 million). The company’s adjusted EBIT was up 30% to approximately €12.4 million at an adjusted margin of 18.0%. Order intake reached approximately €149.4 million, nearly four times the prior-year figure (Q1 2025: €38.8 million). Total order backlog grew to approximately €1.2 billion, with more than 90% of planned FY 2026 revenue already covered by fixed order backlog.“We have established VINCORION as an independent, listed company, and the first quarter demonstrates that demand for our products remains high," said Kajetan von Mentzingen, CEO of VINCORION SE. “Our systems are at the heart of European defense capability. This is reflected in our order backlog and gives us exceptional planning visibility.”Dieter Holst, CFO of VINCORION SE: “The Q1 figures speak for themselves: revenue and earnings have grown significantly. Following our successful IPO, we are well-positioned to continue our profitable growth story on a sustainable basis, and we are confident in delivering on our full-year guidance.”Vehicle SystemsThe Vehicle Systems segment generated revenue of approximately €35.4 million in Q1 2026, an increase of 60.6% year-on-year (Q1 2025: €22.0 million). Growth was driven by significantly higher demand for stabilization products as well as spare parts.Power SystemsThe Power Systems segment grew revenue by 42.6% to approximately €20.7 million (Q1 2025: €14.5 million). Strong demand for ground-based air defense systems was a key driver of this growth. Within the EU-funded SENTINEL project, VINCORION will take a leading industrial role for Germany, in order to develop modern power and battery systems for tactical power supply.AviationThe Aviation segment held revenue broadly stable at approximately €13.7 million, in line with expectations.VINCORION confirms its full-year guidance for FY 2026: Group revenue is expected in the range of €280 to €320 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of approximately 18% to 19%.In € million Q1 2026 Q1 2025Order intake 149.4 38.8Total order backlog 1,183 n/aRevenue 69.0 49.3Adjusted EBIT 12.4 9.6Adjusted EBIT margin 18.0% 19.4%Free cash flow -7.1 1.6At 11:00 am (CEST) VINCORION will host a webcast for analysts and investors, which will be broadcast live on the company’s website. Please register here to listen to the webcast.Further information: https://ir.vincorion.com/enVINCORION SE is a leading developer and manufacturer of power and mechatronic solutions for defense platforms and advanced aviation systems. The company is specialized on innovative power systems, including generators, electric motors and drives, gensets, power electronics, and hybrid power systems. As a partner to the defense and aviation industries, VINCORION develops and manufactures solutions tailored to its customers’ specific requirements on the basis of an in-depth dialog. A high-performance customer support team provides assistance and service to users of the company’s own products and those from third parties throughout the entire product life cycle.With approximately 900 employees at sites in Germany, and the United States, VINCORION generated revenues of approximately €240 million in financial year 2025.For more information and the latest news, please visit www.vincorion.com and follow us on LinkedIn.Frederike GasaHead of Communications & MarketingVINCORION SEFeldstrasse 15522880 Wedel, GermanyMail: media@vincorion.com

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