Vincorion Aktie
WKN DE: VNC001 / ISIN: DE000VNC0014
|
29.07.2026 07:30:05
EQS-News: VINCORION Records More Than EUR 100 Million in Order Intake in June 2026
|
EQS-News: Vincorion SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
VINCORION Records More Than EUR 100 Million in Order Intake in June 2026 Wedel, July 29, 2026. VINCORION SE, a leading developer and manufacturer of power and mechatronic solutions for defense platforms and aerospace systems, recorded incoming orders totaling more than EUR 100 million in June alone. As a result, a significant volume was transferred from the company's soft order book to its fixed order book.
Two major contracts stand out in particular: In the Power Systems business, VINCORION secured a major order worth EUR 20 million for power generators used in ground-based air defense systems.
At the same time, the Vehicle Systems segment finalized a major contract worth EUR 54 million for stabilization systems for armored vehicles.
VINCORION: A Reliable Partner in European Defense
"These orders send a clear message: our expertise in delivering power solutions for complex defense systems continues to be in strong demand across Europe," said Kajetan von Metzingen, CEO of VINCORION SE. "We are proud that our power supply modules will make a tangible contribution to strengthening Europe's security."
About VINCORION
VINCORION is a leading developer and manufacturer of power and mechatronic solutions for defense platforms and aviation systems. The company is specialized in innovative power systems, including generators, electric motors and drives, gensets, power electronics, and hybrid power systems. As a partner to the defense and aviation industries, VINCORION develops and manufactures solutions tailored to its customers’ specific requirements based on in-depth dialogue. A high-performance customer support team provides assistance and service to users of the company’s own products and those from third parties throughout the entire product life cycle.
With approximately 900 employees at sites in Germany and the United States, VINCORION generated revenues of approximately €240 million in financial year 2025.
For more information and the latest news, please visit www.vincorion.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
VINCORION SE
Feldstrasse 155
22880 Wedel, Germany
Frederike Gasa
Head of Communications & Marketing
Tel: 04103-60 3571
E-Mail: media@vincorion.com
Felix Zander
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 04103-60 2431
E-Mail: felix.zander@vincorion.com
29.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VINCORION SE
|Feldstraße 155
|22880 Wedel
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4103 60-0
|E-mail:
|ir@vincorion.com
|Internet:
|https://vincorion.com
|ISIN:
|DE000VNC0014
|WKN:
|VNC001
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|LEI Code:
|5299001T2RB6WJBIRX15
|EQS News ID:
|2372680
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2372680 29.07.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vincorion
|
29.07.26
|EQS-News: VINCORION verzeichnet Auftragseingänge von über 100 Millionen Euro im Juni 2026 (EQS Group)
|
29.07.26
|EQS-News: VINCORION Records More Than EUR 100 Million in Order Intake in June 2026 (EQS Group)
|
23.07.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX fällt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26