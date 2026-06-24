EQS-News: VINCORION SE Added to the SDAX as Scheduled

EQS-News: Vincorion SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

VINCORION SE Added to the SDAX as Scheduled



24.06.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



VINCORION SE Added to the SDAX as Scheduled

Inclusion in an index following rapid success in the capital markets just three months after the initial public offering



Wedel, 24 June 2026 – VINCORION SE, a leading developer and manufacturer of energy and mechatronics solutions for defense platforms and advanced aviation systems, was officially listed on the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on June 22, 2026. This makes the company one of the 70 largest and most liquid publicly traded companies in Germany below the



Inclusion in one of Deutsche Börse’s prestigious indices underscores the extraordinary pace at which VINCORION has established itself as a capital-market-ready company. It reflects the high level of confidence that institutional and private investors have in the company’s business model and growth prospects.

“With today’s inclusion in the SDAX, we are reaching another important milestone – and at a pace that fills us with pride,” says Dieter Holst, CFO of VINCORION. “As an SDAX member, we are now visible and relevant to a significantly broader circle of institutional and passive investors. This creates a stable foundation on which we will consistently expand our capital market presence and generate sustainable value for our shareholders.”



The index inclusion is based on Deutsche Börse’s regulations and confirms VINCORION’s growing market capitalization.



About VINCORION SE



VINCORION SE is a leading developer and manufacturer of power and mechatronic solutions for defense platforms and advanced aviation systems. The company is specialized on innovative power systems, including generators, electric motors and drives, gensets, power electronics, and hybrid power systems. As a partner to the defense and aviation industries, VINCORION develops and manufactures solutions tailored to its customers’ specific requirements on the basis of an in-depth dialog. A high-performance customer support team provides assistance and service to users of the company’s own products and those from third parties throughout the entire product life cycle.



With approximately 900 employees at sites in Germany and the United States, VINCORION generated revenues of approximately €240 million in financial year 2025.



For more information and the latest news, please visit www.vincorion.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



Media Contact

Frederike Gasa

Head of Communications & Marketing

VINCORION SE

Feldstrasse 155

22880 Wedel, Germany

E-Mail: media@vincorion.com



IR Contact

Felix Zander

Head of Investor Relations

VINCORION SE

Feldstrasse 155

22880 Wedel, Germany

E-Mail: ir@vincorion.com – VINCORION SE, a leading developer and manufacturer of energy and mechatronics solutions for defense platforms and advanced aviation systems, was officially listed on the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on June 22, 2026. This makes the company one of the 70 largest and most liquid publicly traded companies in Germany below the MDAX – just three months after it successfully began trading on March 20, 2026.Inclusion in one of Deutsche Börse’s prestigious indices underscores the extraordinary pace at which VINCORION has established itself as a capital-market-ready company. It reflects the high level of confidence that institutional and private investors have in the company’s business model and growth prospects.“With today’s inclusion in the SDAX, we are reaching another important milestone – and at a pace that fills us with pride,” says Dieter Holst, CFO of VINCORION. “As an SDAX member, we are now visible and relevant to a significantly broader circle of institutional and passive investors. This creates a stable foundation on which we will consistently expand our capital market presence and generate sustainable value for our shareholders.”The index inclusion is based on Deutsche Börse’s regulations and confirms VINCORION’s growing market capitalization.VINCORION SE is a leading developer and manufacturer of power and mechatronic solutions for defense platforms and advanced aviation systems. The company is specialized on innovative power systems, including generators, electric motors and drives, gensets, power electronics, and hybrid power systems. As a partner to the defense and aviation industries, VINCORION develops and manufactures solutions tailored to its customers’ specific requirements on the basis of an in-depth dialog. A high-performance customer support team provides assistance and service to users of the company’s own products and those from third parties throughout the entire product life cycle.With approximately 900 employees at sites in Germany and the United States, VINCORION generated revenues of approximately €240 million in financial year 2025.For more information and the latest news, please visit www.vincorion.com and follow us on LinkedIn.Frederike GasaHead of Communications & MarketingVINCORION SEFeldstrasse 15522880 Wedel, GermanyE-Mail: media@vincorion.comFelix ZanderHead of Investor RelationsVINCORION SEFeldstrasse 15522880 Wedel, GermanyE-Mail: ir@vincorion.com

24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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