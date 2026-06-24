Vincorion Aktie
WKN DE: VNC001 / ISIN: DE000VNC0014
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24.06.2026 14:35:13
EQS-News: VINCORION SE Added to the SDAX as Scheduled
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EQS-News: Vincorion SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
VINCORION SE Added to the SDAX as Scheduled
Inclusion in an index following rapid success in the capital markets just three months after the initial public offering
Wedel, 24 June 2026 – VINCORION SE, a leading developer and manufacturer of energy and mechatronics solutions for defense platforms and advanced aviation systems, was officially listed on the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on June 22, 2026. This makes the company one of the 70 largest and most liquid publicly traded companies in Germany below the MDAX – just three months after it successfully began trading on March 20, 2026.
Inclusion in one of Deutsche Börse’s prestigious indices underscores the extraordinary pace at which VINCORION has established itself as a capital-market-ready company. It reflects the high level of confidence that institutional and private investors have in the company’s business model and growth prospects.
“With today’s inclusion in the SDAX, we are reaching another important milestone – and at a pace that fills us with pride,” says Dieter Holst, CFO of VINCORION. “As an SDAX member, we are now visible and relevant to a significantly broader circle of institutional and passive investors. This creates a stable foundation on which we will consistently expand our capital market presence and generate sustainable value for our shareholders.”
The index inclusion is based on Deutsche Börse’s regulations and confirms VINCORION’s growing market capitalization.
About VINCORION SE
VINCORION SE is a leading developer and manufacturer of power and mechatronic solutions for defense platforms and advanced aviation systems. The company is specialized on innovative power systems, including generators, electric motors and drives, gensets, power electronics, and hybrid power systems. As a partner to the defense and aviation industries, VINCORION develops and manufactures solutions tailored to its customers’ specific requirements on the basis of an in-depth dialog. A high-performance customer support team provides assistance and service to users of the company’s own products and those from third parties throughout the entire product life cycle.
With approximately 900 employees at sites in Germany and the United States, VINCORION generated revenues of approximately €240 million in financial year 2025.
For more information and the latest news, please visit www.vincorion.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Frederike Gasa
Head of Communications & Marketing
VINCORION SE
Feldstrasse 155
22880 Wedel, Germany
E-Mail: media@vincorion.com
IR Contact
Felix Zander
Head of Investor Relations
VINCORION SE
Feldstrasse 155
22880 Wedel, Germany
E-Mail: ir@vincorion.com
24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VINCORION SE
|Feldstraße 155
|22880 Wedel
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4103 60-0
|E-mail:
|ir@vincorion.com
|Internet:
|https://vincorion.com
|ISIN:
|DE000VNC0014
|WKN:
|VNC001
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|2353160
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2353160 24.06.2026 CET/CEST
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