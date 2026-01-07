EQS-News: Viromed AG: Strategic Update on Operational Focus and Value Creation

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Rellingen, January 7, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, today provides a strategic update on its operational orientation. The focus of the Company’s entrepreneurial activities remains unchanged and is centered on sustainable, technology-driven growth in the international MedTech market. In this context, Viromed concentrates on the development of innovative medical devices as well as on translational research in the field of severe respiratory diseases — in particular ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP).

Over the past two years, Viromed has developed two novel cold plasma medical devices:

ViroCAP® — an innovative cold plasma device for medical wound healing

PulmoPlas® — a globally unique cold plasma system for applications in pneumology and respiratory tract infections

Particular importance is attributed to the next-generation technological platform — PulmoPlas®. This unique cold plasma system forms the basis for future scaling potential across multiple medical indication areas.

In the research domain, Viromed has established a high-performance scientific consortium consisting of Hannover Medical School (MHH), the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI) in Braunschweig, and the Leibniz Institute in Jena. This network brings together international top-level expertise in infectiology, pneumology, and translational research and enables the development of novel therapeutic approaches for diseases of the upper and lower respiratory tract.

The comprehensive publication of the results by MHH and HZI is expected at the end of January 2026.

For further technological development, Viromed works closely with Relyon Plasma, a subsidiary of TDK. In addition, international partnerships in Europe, Korea, and Turkey have been established, supporting future market entry and underscoring the global relevance of the technology.

As a result of the strategic focus on research, development, and the establishment of international market structures, longer innovation cycles naturally arise. Viromed therefore deliberately refrains from communicating short-term operational interim updates. Communication with various stakeholders follows the principle of reporting substantial and relevant milestones — in the interest of long-term, sustainable corporate development.

Viromed Medical AG’s corporate strategy is geared toward long-term value generation. Against this backdrop, the Company’s research and development programs are consistently aligned with medical benefit, clinical relevance, and sustainable market potential.

Viromed is recognized as a pioneer in pneumological research and plasma technology. The innovation work of the Company’s scientific network has the potential to significantly shape future therapeutic approaches for severe respiratory infections. According to its own assessment, Viromed will play a significant role in the global fight against pathogenic germs in the coming years — particularly with PulmoPlas®.

In addition, Viromed has successfully overcome the new, stringent regulatory hurdles for the approval of ViroCAP® over the past 18 months. Market acceptance and demand for ViroCAP® are already very high.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

