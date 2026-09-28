EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG advances product development and market launch in the first half of 2026 and confirms full-year guidance

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Viromed Medical AG advances product development and market launch in the first half of 2026 and confirms full-year guidance



28.09.2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

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Viromed Medical AG advances product development and market launch in the first half of 2026 and confirms full-year guidance

Rellingen, Septemer 28, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed"; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer of cold plasma technology, today published its half-year report for 2026. In the first half of 2026, Viromed advanced the development and market launch of its product pipeline, expanded strategic sales partnerships, and consistently continued its research and development projects. In addition, the planned acquisition of relyon plasma GmbH was a key focus of the company’s strategic development.

Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG: “We successfully continued developing our products in the first half of the year while also making important progress in preclinical research. The planned publication of the study results in a renowned scientific journal will further strengthen the scientific evidence supporting our cold plasma technology. This will give us greater visibility and a solid foundation for the next steps in the further development and marketing of our products.“

During the reporting period, Viromed continued the preclinical development of PulmoPlas®, started OEM production of ViroCAP® for HELLMUT RUCK GmbH, and concluded an exclusive sales partnership with NEBU-TEC for veterinary applications of PulmoPlas®. The company also successfully completed the conformity assessment procedure for ViroCAP® med as a Class IIa medical device under the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR). The corresponding official approval certificate was received in early July 2026, enabling sales of ViroCAP® med to begin. In addition, the company was granted a research allowance of €550,000 for research and development projects in the field of cold plasma technology.

Against the backdrop of its strong focus on product development, preparations for market launch, and the start of sales in July 2026, Viromed generated consolidated revenue of €2.5 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: €2.4 million). The net loss for the period was €1.1 million (H1 2025: €0.8 million). The earnings trend was attributable in particular to expenses related to the comprehensive PulmoPlas® study and to the approval and market launch of ViroCAP® med.

The company’s equity increased by 43.9% to €9.5 million as of June 30, 2026 (June 30, 2025: €6.6 million). This corresponds to an equity ratio of 67.6% (June 30, 2025: 39.9%). During the reporting period, the company financed itself primarily through a €2.7 million loan from Perbamed Invest GmbH. The loan was reviewed and approved by the supervisory board and the company’s tax advisor.

For the 2026 financial year, Viromed expects a significant increase in consolidated revenue and net income. The Management Board thereby confirms the full-year guidance, as adjusted on May 8, 2026.

The 2026 half-year financial statements are available on the Viromed Medical AG website.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de



Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de



Press contact

E-mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de