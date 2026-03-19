EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG: Anna Heinen appointed to the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Viromed Medical AG: Anna Heinen appointed to the Supervisory Board



19.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Viromed Medical AG: Anna Heinen appointed to the Supervisory Board

Rellingen, March 19, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, has appointed a new member to its Supervisory Board. Anna Heinen was appointed to the Supervisory Board by court order. She succeeds Frank Otto, who resigned from the Supervisory Board for personal reasons.

Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Viromed Medical AG, states: “I am very pleased that we have gained a qualified Supervisory Board member in Anna Heinen with proven expertise in the areas of corporate strategy, transformation, and governance. With her experience, she will provide important impetus for the further development of our company. At the same time, on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board and the Management Board, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Frank Otto for his commitment over the past three years. He provided valuable support to Viromed during the company’s crucial growth phase.”

Anna Heinen has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Smartaxxess Operation AG, a fintech company focused on planning, valuation and financing for small and medium-sized enterprises, since 2022. She is also a qualified Supervisory Board member according to Deutsche Börse standards, as well as being a member of ARMID – Aufsichtsräte Mittelstand in Deutschland e.V. Professionally, Ms. Heinen has been responsible for the corporate strategy of e-fellows.net GmbH & Co. KG, an HR service provider owned by McKinsey & Company and Zeitverlag, for many years. Since 2023, she has also supported medium-sized companies regularly in succession and transformation processes as an independent management consultant.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de

Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de

Press contact

E-Mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de