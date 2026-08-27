EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG: CEO and founder Uwe Perbandt has supported the company for years as a long-term financier

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Financing

Viromed Medical AG: CEO and founder Uwe Perbandt has supported the company for years as a long-term financier



27.08.2026 / 08:27 CET/CEST

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PRESSEMITTEILUNG

Viromed Medical AG: CEO and founder Uwe Perbandt has supported the company for years as a long-term financier

Rellingen, 27 August 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, in response to recent comments on the company’s financing, underlines the important role of CEO and founder Uwe Perbandt and his family as long-term financiers of the company. Over several years, the family has provided substantial funds to the company, thereby supporting Viromed’s financial stability as well as its operational and strategic development.

In total, approximately EUR 16.6 million was made available to Viromed Medical GmbH in the period from 2023 to 2026 to secure financial stability and strengthen working capital. The funds were used primarily to meet existing payment obligations and to repay or replace existing loan liabilities. They therefore served and continue to serve the company’s financial stability and liquidity. Part of the funding provided is not immediately recognizable as a cash inflow in the 2025 annual financial statements. The reason for this is the chosen financing structure: In 2023 and 2024, the family’s holding company assumed a liability that existed at the time of the former Viromed Plasma GmbH towards Viromed Medical GmbH. In the course of this assumption and the partial settlement of the assumed debt, funds were provided to Viromed Medical GmbH to strengthen working capital. In 2025, receivables of Viromed Medical GmbH were also offset within the framework of existing loan relationships. These offsets of receivables, as well as further funding provided in 2025, are therefore not shown as isolated cash payments. They are reflected, among other things, in the clearing account with Perbamed Invest GmbH reported in the 2025 annual report and in liabilities to shareholders. Further information is contained in the 2025 annual report, in particular on page 21.

Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, explains: “Since the founding of Viromed, together with my family I have assumed responsibility for the financing and development of the company. The funds provided have helped guide the company through the various phases of its expansion and secure its financial stability. They have also enabled us, in individual phases, to respond at short notice to scientific and regulatory requirements and to continue ongoing study and development activities in a timely manner. The proceeds from the announced and, in part, already completed placements of shares from my ownership and from the ownership of my family are to be made available to Viromed via loans to further strengthen working capital.”

Financing through loan funds enabled Viromed, in individual phases, to respond at short notice and flexibly to upcoming scientific and regulatory measures. In research and development projects, available investigation capacities and timelines can require an early financing decision. The funds were therefore also used to continue ongoing study and development activities without delay. This applies in particular to the further development of cold plasma technology for pulmonary application.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de

Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de

Press contact

E-Mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de