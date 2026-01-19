Viromed Medical Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZVN / ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7
|
19.01.2026 11:45:03
EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG: Ex-vivo lung study marks milestone for research and approval
|
EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
Viromed Medical AG: Ex-vivo lung study marks milestone for research and approval
Rellingen, 19 January 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, will conduct the announced ex-vivo study on vital lungs in cooperation with Saarland University and Hannover Medical School (MHH) in February and March 2025. For this purpose, Viromed has concluded an agreement with Prof. Dr. Sascha Kreuer of Saarland University. The study represents a significant milestone for the further development of Viromed’s technology platform as well as for accelerated research and approval processes.
The focus of the investigation is an isolated lung model capable of ventilation and perfusion, which replicates the physiological properties of the human lung with a high degree of accuracy. The genetic similarity to humans is around 95%. The planned tests will extend over a period of four to six weeks. The underlying lung model has already been successfully validated and enables reproducible measurements on vital organs over longer periods of time. It serves to confirm the already validated data from MHH and the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI), which will be published in specialist journals in the near future.
Acceleration of research and approval
Uwe Perbandt, member of the Management Board of Viromed Medical AG, explains: “With the ex-vivo lung study, we are addressing key challenges in pharmaceutical and medical development: long development cycles, high costs and complex regulatory requirements. At the same time, it is an important door opener for Viromed to new clinical fields of application – particularly in intensive care medicine, in sepsis-related questions through to multi-organ failure. The method we use has the potential to significantly shorten preclinical research phases and to substantially increase the informative value of the data obtained. In addition, it opens up prospects for physical therapies without systemic toxicity. For Viromed, this means that the approval process for PulmoPlas® will be significantly shortened.”
In parallel, Viromed has concluded an agreement on an investment of around 35 percent in the spin-off of Saarland University, which is the entity responsible for this research model.
The research model is based on a globally unique research approach that is currently only available to a very limited extent and is in high demand in the pharmaceutical industry. It opens up new possibilities to test active substances, forms of administration and medical technologies at an early stage and with a high level of validation – particularly in the field of inhalative drug delivery. This is considered the future standard in lung medicine. By using a vital organ, the model has a high physiological informative value and allows an isolated investigation of the lung compartment under realistic conditions and replaces experiments on animals and humans. In addition, the procedure enables the investigation of drug distribution, metabolism and elimination and thus opens up new approaches for preclinical pharmacological studies.
Further information on the research model of Saarland University is available here:
About Viromed Medical AG
Press contact
19.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viromed Medical AG
|Hauptstraße 105
|25462 Rellingen
|Germany
|E-mail:
|kontakt@viromed-medical.de
|Internet:
|https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZVN7
|WKN:
|A40ZVN
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2262118
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2262118 19.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Viromed Medical AG
Analysen zu Viromed Medical AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Viromed Medical AG
|4,04
|-2,88%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTrump mit Zolldrohungen im Grönland-Konflikt: ATX tiefrot -- DAX unter 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt weisen am Montag rote Vorzeichen aus. Zum Wochenstart ging es an den Märkten in Fernost größtenteils abwärts.