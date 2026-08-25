Viromed Medical Aktie

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WKN DE: A40ZVN / ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7

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25.08.2026 08:02:44

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG: Further share placements from the holdings of the CEO and founder to support additional financing of ongoing operations

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Viromed Medical AG: Further share placements from the holdings of the CEO and founder to support additional financing of ongoing operations

25.08.2026 / 08:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Viromed Medical AG: Further share placements from the holdings of the CEO and founder to support additional financing of ongoing operations

Rellingen, 25 August 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, plans further sales of shares held by the CEO and founder Uwe Perbandt and his family. The proceeds from the sale are to be used to provide additional financing for ongoing business operations and to strengthen working capital through the granting of loans. In the current year, the Perbandt family has already provided the company with 1.7 million euros to finance working capital, scientific studies and extensive regulatory approval activities.

Uwe Perbandt, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Viromed Medical AG, explains: “With these planned additional sales, I aim to support the financing of our working capital. In particular, the focus now is on being prepared for further growth through higher purchase volumes and the establishment of a larger inventory. At the same time, we are offering new investors the opportunity to invest in our company. The strategic development of Viromed, as well as our goal of firmly establishing cold plasma technology as an integral part of a wide range of application areas, remain key objectives for the company’s next stage of development.”

In order to finance the planned acquisition of relyon plasma GmbH, the Perbandt family is willing to sell some of its shares and reduce its stake in Viromed to as low as 25.1%. The planned reallocations are to be carried out primarily with strategic investors and, to a lesser extent, in an orderly manner on the market, with as little impact on the share price as possible. At the same time, this measure is intended to contribute to a further broadening of the investor base.

 

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de

 

Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de

 

Press contact

E-Mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de

 


25.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstraße 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
E-mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7
WKN: A40ZVN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 894500XR05MYCVCCR171
EQS News ID: 2387944

 
End of News EQS News Service

2387944  25.08.2026 CET/CEST

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