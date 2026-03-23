EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG receives funding approval from the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space for the development of cold plasma technology

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Viromed Medical AG receives funding approval from the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space for the development of cold plasma technology



23.03.2026 / 11:44 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

Viromed Medical AG receives funding approval from the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space for the development of cold plasma technology

Rellingen, March 23, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed“; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, has received funding approval from the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space for research and development projects in the field of cold plasma technology. The certification was granted under the Research Allowance Act (FZulG) and comprises funding in the high six-figure euro range.

The funding focuses, among other things, on the further development of innovative medical systems for the application of cold atmospheric plasma, including a stationary system for integration into ventilation processes (PulmoPlas®). The aim is to selectively inactivate pathogenic germs in the lower respiratory tract and thereby enable new therapeutic approaches, particularly in intensive care medicine. In addition, the development of a mobile device for contact-free plasma application to support wound healing (ViroCap®) is being funded. Both projects address key medical challenges and expand the current state of the art.

The funding underscores Viromed’s strong innovative capabilities and confirms the scientific and technological relevance of its solutions. In particular, the application of cold plasma in the lungs represents a novel approach for which no comparable systems currently exist. With this funding, Viromed is consistently advancing the development of PulmoPlas® and ViroCap® and strengthening its position in the field of non-pharmacological treatment of infectious diseases.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de

Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de

Press contact

E-Mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de