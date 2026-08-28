EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG receives ÜTS registration for ViroCAP® in Turkey and can fulfill existing orders

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Viromed Medical AG receives ÜTS registration for ViroCAP® in Turkey and can fulfill existing orders



28.08.2026 / 15:54 CET/CEST

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Viromed Medical AG receives ÜTS registration for ViroCAP® in Turkey and can fulfill existing orders

Rellingen, August 28, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, has received registration for its cold plasma device ViroCAP® in Turkey’s ÜTS product tracking system (Ürün Takip Sistemi). This fulfills the key regulatory requirements for marketing and distribution in Turkey, following initial delays in obtaining MDR certification for the Class IIa medical device and subsequently in the Turkish registration process.

Uwe Perbandt, CEO and founder of Viromed Medical AG: “The ÜTS registration for ViroCAP® is an important regulatory milestone for us. We have already received substantial orders from Turkey for our established cold plasma device, totaling approximately 2,000 units. Now that the Turkish registration process has been completed, we can prepare for delivery together with our Turkish representative and our distribution partners and continue to develop the market.”

The ÜTS is operated by the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TITCK) and serves to register, monitor, and ensure the traceability of medical devices in Turkey. With the registration now complete, ViroCAP® is officially recorded in the Turkish medical device system. ViroCAP® enables the contact-free application of cold atmospheric plasma. The compact system, weighing only 166 grams, generates reactive oxygen and nitrogen species directly from ambient air and does not require an external gas supply. This makes it flexible to use in a range of medical care settings.

Turkey is an important international growth market for Viromed. With the ÜTS registration, the company is continuing its international expansion strategy and creating the basis for further developing the Turkish market.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de

Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de

Press contact

E-Mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de