Viromed Medical Aktie

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WKN DE: A40ZVN / ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7

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28.08.2026 15:54:33

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG receives ÜTS registration for ViroCAP® in Turkey and can fulfill existing orders

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Viromed Medical AG receives ÜTS registration for ViroCAP® in Turkey and can fulfill existing orders

28.08.2026 / 15:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viromed Medical AG receives ÜTS registration for ViroCAP® in Turkey and can fulfill existing orders

Rellingen, August 28, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, has received registration for its cold plasma device ViroCAP® in Turkey’s ÜTS product tracking system (Ürün Takip Sistemi). This fulfills the key regulatory requirements for marketing and distribution in Turkey, following initial delays in obtaining MDR certification for the Class IIa medical device and subsequently in the Turkish registration process.

Uwe Perbandt, CEO and founder of Viromed Medical AG: “The ÜTS registration for ViroCAP® is an important regulatory milestone for us. We have already received substantial orders from Turkey for our established cold plasma device, totaling approximately 2,000 units. Now that the Turkish registration process has been completed, we can prepare for delivery together with our Turkish representative and our distribution partners and continue to develop the market.”

The ÜTS is operated by the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TITCK) and serves to register, monitor, and ensure the traceability of medical devices in Turkey. With the registration now complete, ViroCAP® is officially recorded in the Turkish medical device system. ViroCAP® enables the contact-free application of cold atmospheric plasma. The compact system, weighing only 166 grams, generates reactive oxygen and nitrogen species directly from ambient air and does not require an external gas supply. This makes it flexible to use in a range of medical care settings.

Turkey is an important international growth market for Viromed. With the ÜTS registration, the company is continuing its international expansion strategy and creating the basis for further developing the Turkish market.

 

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de

 

Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de

 

Press contact

E-Mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de


28.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstraße 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
E-mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7
WKN: A40ZVN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 894500XR05MYCVCCR171
EQS News ID: 2390516

 
End of News EQS News Service

2390516  28.08.2026 CET/CEST

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