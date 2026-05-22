EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG significantly increases consolidated revenue in the 2025 financial year and achieves a positive net income

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

Viromed Medical AG significantly increases consolidated revenue in the 2025 financial year and achieves a positive net income



22.05.2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST

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Viromed Medical AG significantly increases consolidated revenue in the 2025 financial year and achieves a positive net income

Rellingen, 22 May 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, today published its annual report for the 2025 financial year. The audited figures confirm the preliminary results: Consolidated revenue multiplied in the 2025 financial year to €5.1 million (previous year: €1.1 million). Earnings after taxes also increased significantly to €0.6 million (previous year: €–3.1 million). While revenue is below the projected range of €8 million to €10 million, the annual result exceeds the original forecast of a slightly positive result.

Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, explains: “The financial year 2025 was a year of new beginnings and implementation for Viromed. With the market launch of ViroCAP® and our positive annual result, we have achieved two strategically crucial milestones. The positive market response to our products and the clear interest from our sales partners confirm the relevance of our innovative approach. At the same time, we have consistently advanced PulmoPlas® and successfully progressed key steps toward approval and market entry. We thus laid the foundation in 2025 – now the focus is on consistently scaling cold plasma technology and realizing its significant potential on a large scale. In concrete terms, this means: We are translating technology into measurable customer benefits.”

Operational development in the 2025 financial year

In the financial year 2025, the Viromed Group achieved significant operational milestones and laid the groundwork for sustainable growth. The focus was on further developing the product pipeline and the successful market launch of ViroCAP®. ViroCAP® is a mobile medical device for the treatment of skin and wound infections as well as for use in dermatology. The aim of the application is to inactivate microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, and multidrug-resistant pathogens, as well as to support healing processes in the tissue.

Viromed made significant progress, particularly in preclinical and clinical studies. In parallel, strategically important partnerships were established to support future marketing, and the regulatory approval process for ViroCAP® was further advanced. Sales of ViroCAP® began in the fourth quarter of 2025; initial revenue was already generated during the reporting year. Market response to the product was positive and, in the Executive Board’s assessment, confirms the potential of the product line. Viromed also made significant progress in the development of PulmoPlas® during the 2025 financial year. The product utilizes cold plasma technology in pulmonary medicine and is being developed specifically for the prevention and treatment of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP).

Outlook for the financial year 2026

For the financial year 2026, Viromed Medical AG expects a significant acceleration in business development. From the Executive Board’s perspective, a key growth driver will be the anticipated approval of PulmoPlas®, which would open the door to a highly attractive application area with considerable revenue potential. Other key growth drivers include the scaling of ViroCAP® sales through international partnerships and the expected realization of sales from international distribution agreements – in particular with the UMECO Group, a leading Asian medical device distributor headquartered in Korea. Against this backdrop, the Executive Board expects a significant increase in both revenue and consolidated net income for the current financial year.

The complete 2025 Annual Report is available at www.viromed-medical-ag.de.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de



Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de



Press contact

E-Mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de