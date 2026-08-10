EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG signs distribution partnerships for ViroCAP® in six additional markets

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Viromed Medical AG signs distribution partnerships for ViroCAP® in six additional markets



10.08.2026 / 15:56 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

Viromed Medical AG signs distribution partnerships for ViroCAP® in six additional markets

Rellingen, 10 August 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, has entered into several new distribution partnerships for its ViroCAP® product. The agreements provide for distribution in Spain, Portugal, Greece, the Balkan region, Romania and Saudi Arabia, significantly expanding the company’s international presence. The agreements were concluded with six separate companies and each relate to an individual market. Minimum purchase quantities were agreed in each of the partnerships. On the basis of these contracts, Viromed expects additional sales of at least 3,000 devices per year.

ViroCAP® is a mobile medical device for the treatment of skin conditions using cold atmospheric plasma. It is aimed at hospitals, physicians in private practice and surgically active medical specialists.

Uwe Perbandt, Chief Executive Officer of Viromed Medical AG: “With these new distribution partners, we are opening up several attractive markets in Southern and South-Eastern Europe as well as in the Middle East. The strong interest shown by our distribution partners underlines the high demand for our cold plasma technology. The new distribution partnerships are another important step in the implementation of our dynamic growth phase. Partnerships for additional countries are in preparation and are expected to be signed within the next four to six weeks.”

With these new agreements, Viromed continues to expand its international distribution network. The company already has numerous distribution and marketing partnerships in place. These include, among others, the exclusive distribution agreement with the Korean company UMECO, covering ten Asian countries, as well as a distribution partnership with TriPart TITAN GmbH & Co. KG for the Turkish market.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de



Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de



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E-Mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de