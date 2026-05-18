EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG signs exclusive distribution partnership with NEBU-TEC for PulmoPlas® with a focus on veterinary applications

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Viromed Medical AG signs exclusive distribution partnership with NEBU-TEC for PulmoPlas® with a focus on veterinary applications



18.05.2026 / 12:12 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

Viromed Medical AG signs exclusive distribution partnership with NEBU-TEC for PulmoPlas® with a focus on veterinary applications

Rellingen, 18 May 2026 – Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed"; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, has entered into a global distribution partnership with NEBU-TEC International med. Produkte Eike Kern GmbH ("NEBU-TEC"). The collaboration combines PulmoPlas® with NEBU-TEC's nebulization technology. The partnership comprises worldwide exclusive distribution rights for veterinary applications and strengthens the international commercialization basis for the innovative product solutions based on Viromed's cold plasma technology.

As an innovative and globally active medical technology company, NEBU-TEC develops, manufactures and distributes state-of-the-art inhalation devices for human and veterinary medicine. With 30 years of experience in aerosol medicine, the company combines in-depth engineering expertise, its own device lines and a comprehensive portfolio of intellectual property to meet global healthcare needs across various fields.

Under the partnership, Viromed's cold plasma technology will be combined with NEBU-TEC's inhalation and nebulization solutions. The aim is to open up new therapeutic applications for respiratory diseases. An initial focus of the cooperation is the veterinary use of PulmoPlas® for pulmonary diseases in horses. With this, Viromed is addressing a market with significant potential in the field of veterinary medicine. Particularly in the European equine market and in equestrian sports, there is a high demand for effective and practicable solutions for respiratory diseases. These conditions are widespread and affect a substantial proportion of the equine population. The market launch of PulmoPlas® vet is scheduled for later in 2026. No approval is required in this area.

The devices used by NEBU-TEC are Class IIa medical devices in accordance with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR). This makes the future use of the devices in humans in combination with PulmoPlas® med possible.

Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, states: "The partnership with NEBU-TEC represents an important step in the international commercialization of our PulmoPlas® platform. Combining our cold plasma technology with NEBU-TEC's nebulization expertise opens up new fields of application in veterinary medicine and, going forward, also for applications in human medicine. We see attractive market potential here for this innovative approach."

Eike Kern, Managing Director of NEBU-TEC, emphasizes: "The combination of inhalative application and cold plasma opens up new therapeutic possibilities. By bringing together complementary technologies, we are creating innovative and safe concepts for the treatment of both animals and humans – effective, safe and forward-looking."

With this agreement, Viromed is further expanding its strategic partnerships in the field of cold plasma technology. At the same time, the company is laying the groundwork to position PulmoPlas® in additional international markets and further fields of application.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de

About NEBU-TEC

NEBU-TEC International med. Produkte Eike Kern GmbH is a medical technology company headquartered in Elsenfeld and specializes in the development, production and distribution of state-of-the-art inhalation devices for human and veterinary medicine. The company has many years of experience in aerosol medicine and offers nebulization solutions for use in professional healthcare facilities as well as for home use.

www.nebu-tec.de

Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de

Press contact

E-Mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de