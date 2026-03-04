EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG signs letter of intent to acquire relyon plasma GmbH – Strategic step toward integrated platform for cold plasma technology

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Viromed Medical AG signs letter of intent to acquire relyon plasma GmbH – Strategic step toward integrated platform for cold plasma technology



04.03.2026 / 07:44 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Viromed Medical AG signs letter of intent to acquire relyon plasma GmbH – Strategic step toward integrated platform for cold plasma technology

Rellingen, March 04, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed“; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, has signed a letter of intent to acquire relyon plasma GmbH (“relyon”). The Regensburg-based company is a subsidiary of TDK Electronics AG and is one of the leading technology providers in the field of atmospheric plasma technology.

relyon develops modular systems and customized OEM components for industrial and medical applications. The company also has an extensive international patent portfolio in the field of plasma technology. In recent years, relyon has collaborated with Viromed to develop the ViroCAP® and PulmoPlas® cold plasma medical device product families and currently manufactures these systems on behalf of Viromed.

Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, explains: "With the planned integration of relyon, we are strengthening our technological sovereignty and significantly increasing our value creation depth. We are combining an extensive patent portfolio, development expertise, and manufacturing capacity in an integrated structure, thereby laying the foundation for more efficient scaling. Combined with our medical expertise and market penetration, this will result in an integrated plasma platform that is unique internationally in this form. This underscores our ambition to play a leading role in the global market for atmospheric cold plasma technology. Our goal is to further industrialize this technology internationally and position Viromed as an integrated provider with high technological and industrial expertise in the long term."

Strategic integration along the value chain

The proposed transaction aims to substantially expand Viromed's technological and industrial base in the field of atmospheric cold plasma technology. Subject to completion, relyon's research, development, industrial manufacturing, and international patent portfolio would be brought together for the first time in a closely integrated structure. Through this vertical integration, Viromed will increase its control over key stages of the value chain, reduce its dependence on external development and production services, and create the structural conditions for further development of the technology.

Strengthening the technological position

With direct access to relyon's patent portfolio, Viromed is also expanding its patent base and securing its long-term technological development. The combination of medically validated application expertise, engineering expertise, and industrial vertical integration raises the barriers to market entry. This improves Viromed's strategic starting position for further growth and strengthens its international competitiveness in a technology-driven market environment.

Positioning in a growth market

Atmospheric cold plasma technology can be deployed across a wide range of applications, including broad use in medicine, in industrial processes, and, looking ahead, in related areas such as agricultural and water technology. Long-term drivers such as increasing regulatory requirements, sustainability goals, and the growing relevance of antimicrobial solutions support the market potential. With the planned transaction, Viromed aims to strategically expand its position in this environment and strengthen the foundation for sustainable, scalable growth.

Details of the transaction

The purchase price is currently under negotiation, but Viromed estimates that it will be in the low to mid double-digit million euro range. The conclusion of the corresponding share purchase agreement and the completion of the transaction are expected in the second quarter of 2026 and will be subject to a successful due diligence review and the fulfillment of customary closing conditions.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de

Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de

Press contact

E-Mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de