EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG: Study on Cold Plasma Application in the Lung Successfully Completed

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Study results

Viromed Medical AG: Study on Cold Plasma Application in the Lung Successfully Completed



02.06.2026 / 16:02 CET/CEST

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Viromed Medical AG: Study on Cold Plasma Application in the Lung Successfully Completed

Rellingen, June 2, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, announces that the multi-year research into the application of cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) in the lung has been successfully completed. The study data will now be submitted for publication in a renowned scientific journal.

The study focused in particular on ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) – one of the most critical challenges in modern intensive care medicine. The results confirm the potential of cold plasma technology as a physical, non-pharmacological treatment option for severe infectious lung diseases. The data show a clearly defined therapeutic safety window as well as a complete reduction of pathogenic germs in lung epithelial models.

An important component was the ex vivo validation on vital lungs in collaboration with Saarland University and Hannover Medical School. The isolated, ventilation- and perfusion-capable lung model used realistically reflects key physiological characteristics of the human lung and enables reproducible investigations on vital organ tissue.

Uwe Perbandt, Member of the Management Board of Viromed Medical AG, explains:

“By successfully completing this study, we have reached a point of outstanding importance for Viromed and for modern pneumology. The data confirm the potential of our cold plasma technology in one of the most sensitive organ systems of the human body. It is particularly encouraging that we are no longer speaking only about preclinical evidence, but are already seeing first successful applications in patients in a university clinical setting. What we have investigated scientifically and with great effort over many years is now also showing impressive potential in patient applications. From our perspective, Viromed is thereby opening a new chapter in intensive care and infectious medicine and, as the first and only company, is addressing this global market. The experience gained so far shows that physical cold plasma therapy can be far more than a supplement to existing treatment options. It establishes an entirely new therapeutic approach in pneumology.”

On the basis of the study results, Viromed’s technology has already been used in a university setting in a severe pulmonary individual case in a human patient. Following approval by the responsible ethics committee, a university hospital with a department specializing in lung and transplantation medicine treated a patient in connection with a lung transplant and massive complications. The use of cold plasma was very successful. According to the assessment of the treating physicians, the observed positive clinical course was exceptional in this form. The hospital plans to publish the case in the near term. Further severely ill patients with a high risk of a fatal outcome are undergoing treatment.

Viromed sees clear indications in the successful research phase and the first clinical experiences that cold plasma technology will fundamentally change pneumology. While classical pharmacological therapies are increasingly limited by the development of resistance, cold plasma as a physical mode of action opens up a new therapeutic dimension – also with regard to the prevention of severe pulmonary infections.

Looking ahead, further applications of cold plasma technology in intensive care medicine are also moving into clinical research use, such as intracardiac use in operations for bacterial endocarditis before implantation of a valve prosthesis, or application in the thorax in cases of bacterial pleural empyema.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de

Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de

Press contact

E-Mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de