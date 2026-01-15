EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG switches to registered shares

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Viromed Medical AG switches to registered shares



15.01.2026 / 09:48 CET/CEST

Viromed Medical AG switches to registered shares

Depository conversion will take place on the evening of January 16, 2026

Stock exchange trading will commence on January 15, 2026 under the new ISIN DE000A40ZVN7

Increased transparency and direct communication with shareholders possible

Rellingen, January 15, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, is converting its share capital from bearer shares to registered shares following a resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting on July 29, 2025. The resolution of the Annual General Meeting with the corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association was entered in the company's commercial register on August 8, 2025, and thus became effective.

As part of the conversion, all 21,250,000 bearer shares held in collective custody (ISIN DE000A3MQR65) will be deregistered by the custodian banks and Clearstream Banking AG, Frankfurt am Main, on the evening of January 16, 2026 (“Record Day”). For each previous bearer share, shareholders will receive one new registered share with a proportionate amount of the share capital of €1.00 each and the new ISIN DE000A40VZN7. The right to individual certification is excluded in accordance with the Articles of Association; the share capital is certified in a global certificate deposited with Clearstream Banking AG.

The existing bearer shares was traded on the stock exchange for the last time on January 14, 2026. The new registered shares will be listed on the stock exchange under the new ISIN for the first time on January 15, 2026. The conversion will not affect the share of each shareholder in the share capital or the rights associated with the shares. Nor will it restrict or impede shareholders' right to sell their shares, as the transfer of registered shares does not require the company's approval.



About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de



Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de



Press contact

E-Mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de