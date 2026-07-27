EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG: Update on the Planned Acquisition of relyon plasma GmbH

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Viromed Medical AG: Update on the Planned Acquisition of relyon plasma GmbH



27.07.2026 / 16:51 CET/CEST

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Viromed Medical AG: Update on the Planned Acquisition of relyon plasma GmbH

Rellingen, July 27, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, has successfully completed the due diligence process for the planned acquisition of relyon plasma GmbH and has reached a non-binding understanding with its parent company, TDK Electronics AG, on various key terms of the acquisition, subject to the approval of TDK’s corporate bodies. It is planned to conduct negotiations on the final share purchase agreement in the coming weeks. Viromed aims to conclude the negotiations promptly and to complete the notarisation of the purchase agreement. Viromed had signed a corresponding letter of intent regarding the acquisition on March 3, 2026, and announced it on the same day via an ad hoc announcement.

relyon plasma GmbH develops modular systems and custom OEM components for industrial and medical applications and holds an extensive international patent portfolio. In recent years, Viromed has collaborated with relyon to develop the cold plasma medical devices in the ViroCAP® and PulmoPlas® product lines. In addition, relyon is currently handling the production of these systems on behalf of Viromed. Through this vertical integration, Viromed is increasing its control over key stages of the value chain, reducing its reliance on external services, and creating the structural conditions for more efficient scaling.



About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.



www.viromed-medical-ag.de



Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de



Press contact

E-Mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de