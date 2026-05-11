EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG: ViroCAP® med successfully completes regulatory process as a Class IIa medical device – starting signal for market launch at the European Wound Congress 2026

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval

Viromed Medical AG: ViroCAP® med successfully completes regulatory process as a Class IIa medical device – starting signal for market launch at the European Wound Congress 2026



11.05.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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Viromed Medical AG: ViroCAP® med successfully completes regulatory process as a Class IIa medical device – starting signal for market launch at the European Wound Congress 2026 in Bremen

Rellingen, 11 May 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, announces that ViroCAP® med has successfully completed the regulatory process as a Class IIa medical device in accordance with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR). The MDR conformity assessment confirms the regulatory requirements for safety and performance and enables the marketing of ViroCAP® med as a medical device in Europe.

ViroCAP® med uses cold atmospheric plasma (cold plasma) for wound treatment. Cold plasma can inactivate viruses, bacteria – including multi-resistant pathogens – and spores, thereby supporting the reduction of germs in the wound area.

Uwe Perbandt, member of the Management Board of Viromed Medical AG, explains: “With the successful completion of the regulatory process and the starting signal for the market launch at the European Wound Congress, we have sent a clear signal: ViroCAP® med is one of the most advanced, innovative and effective mobile medical devices worldwide and is now ready for clinical use. The exceptionally positive response from congress participants confirms our assessment that significant demand can be expected. We assume that ViroCAP® med will quickly find its way into hospitals, medical practices and care facilities. The advantages in application are unique for patients and physicians.”

Starting signal for the market launch at the EWMA Wound Congress 2026

Viromed presented ViroCAP® med at the congress of the European Wound Management Association 2026 from 6 to 8 May in Bremen, thereby giving the starting signal for the official market launch. The response from the international professional audience – entrepreneurs in medicine and particularly from the field of wound healing – was extremely positive.

Viromed’s booth attracted a broad and high-calibre professional audience throughout all three congress days. Interest was particularly strong from companies, physicians and experts in wound care and hospital management. The numerous personal discussions at the Viromed booth impressively underlined the high clinical potential that professional circles see in cold plasma technology – particularly against the backdrop of the increasing problem of multi-resistant pathogens and the growing pressure to reduce the use of antibiotics. A large number of potential customers from abroad were interested in an exclusive representation in their respective country.

Statement by the Viromed Management Board on current developments

On the occasion of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 May 2026, the Management Board of Viromed Medical AG has classified the current situation and the company’s development in a statement. This can be accessed via the following link:

https://www.viromed.de/stellungnahme-des-vorstands-zur-aktuellen-entwicklung-der-viromed-medical-ag.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de

Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de

Press contact

E-Mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de