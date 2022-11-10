EQS-News: Viscom AG continues positive business performance in third quarter of 2022; forecast for year adjusted

EQS-News: Viscom AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

Viscom AG continues positive business performance in third quarter of 2022; forecast for year adjusted



Incoming orders: 81,008 thousand (previous year: 67,728 thousand, +19.6%)

Order backlog: 42,988 thousand (previous year: 31,846 thousand, +35.0%)

Revenue: 66,958 thousand (previous year: 54,820 thousand, +22.1%)

EBIT: 1,885 thousand (previous year: 1,858 thousand, +1.5%)

Hanover, 10 November 2022 Despite the challenging general economic environment, incoming orders at Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) rose to 81.0 million, the highest figure in the first three quarters since the company was founded, and an increase of 19.6 % on the previous years level (previous year: 67.7 million). At 67.0 million, revenue was 22.1 % higher than the previous years level ( 54.8 million). The rise in staff costs and procurement prices has negatively affected earnings: As in the previous year, EBIT amounted to 1.9 million (previous year: 1.9 million). The EBIT-Margin was 2.8 % (previous year:

3.4 %).

Demand for Viscom inspection systems is undiminished. Besides X-ray systems, optical systems are still highly sought-after, especially in Europe. The gratifying incoming orders have resulted in an unusually high order backlog of 43.0 million (previous year: 31.8 million). Given the ongoing shortage of parts, Viscom is having to postpone the completion and delivery of machinery, which is in turn affecting revenue recognition. The shortages in global supply chains are increasingly affecting Viscom AGs customers as well: Orders already placed have been delayed and, here too, revenue recognition has been deferred to a later date.

On the basis of the quarterly figures, which were still provisional at the time, and the assumption that market developments will remain positive Viscom AG revised its forecast for the 2022 financial year on 20 October 2022. Management now anticipates incoming orders of between 100 million and 105 million (previously: between 90 million and 95 million) and revenue of between 95 million and 100 million (previously: between 90 million and 95 million) with an EBIT-Margin of 5 % to 8 % (previously: 5 % to 10 %). This translates into EBIT of between 4.7 million and 8.0 million (previously: 4.5 million to 9.5 million). Achieving this forecast for the 2022 financial year is being made more difficult by the overall economic situation and ongoing supply shortages. The Inflation and interest concerns, not to mention the continuous rise in procurement prices, are likewise having a clearly negative impact on Viscom AGs business. Moreover, reduced freight capacity has the potential to detrimentally affect revenue recognition. Nonetheless, management is confident and feels that the Viscom Group is well positioned to generate sustainable and profitable growth.

The interim Group report as at 30 September 2022 is available for download now in the Investor Relations section of the website at www.viscom.com.

KEY GROUP PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 1 Jan. to 30 Sept. 2022 1 Jan. to 30 Sept. 2021 Revenue K 66,958 54,820 EBIT K 1,885 1,858 EBIT-Margin % 2.8 3.4 Net profit for the period K 1,075 1,195 Earnings per share 0.12 0.13 Employees at end of quarter 551 464 Consolidated statement of financial position 30 Sept. 2022 31 Dec. 2021 Assets Current assets K 75,702 67,469 Non-current assets K 31,430 31,224 Total assets K 107,132 98,693 Equity and liabilities Current liabilities K 36,027 26,715 Non-current liabilities K 14,376 15,403 Equity K 56,729 56,575 Total equity and liabilities K 107,132 98,693 Equity ratio % 53.0 57.3 Consolidated statement of cash flows 1 Jan. to 30 Sept. 2022 1 Jan. to 30 Sept. 2021 Cash flow from operating activities K -3,463 -5,061 Cash flow from investing activities K -3,770 -2,115 Cash flow from financing activities K -3,957 -2,311 Cash and cash equivalents K -17,035 -5,038



SEGMENT INFORMATION

1 Jan. to 30 Sept. 2022 1 Jan. to 30 Sept. 2021 EUROPE Revenue K 32,166 34,072 EBIT K -1,426 1,131 EBIT-Margin % -4.4 3.3 AMERICAS Revenue K 11,459 6,744 EBIT K 1,345 189 EBIT-Margin % 11.7 2.8 ASIA Revenue K 23,333 14,004 EBIT K 1,651 543 EBIT-Margin % 7.1 3.9 EBIT consolidation differences K 315 -5

About Viscom

Viscom AG develops, manufactures and sells high-quality inspection systems. Its portfolio covers the full range of optical inspection and X-ray inspection. The company is a leading global provider in the field of assembly inspection for electronics manufacturing. Viscoms systems can be configured for each individual customer and networked. Its headquarters and manufacturing site are in Hanover. With a large network of branches, application centres, service centres and representatives, Viscom is represented all over the world. Established in 1984, Viscom AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006 (ISIN: DE0007846867). Further information can be found at www.viscom.com.

Any forecasts, expectations or statements concerning the future included in this release may be subject to risk or uncertainty. We therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will prove correct. Actual results and developments may differ significantly from the expectations and assumptions expressed. The factors that could cause such deviations include changes in the general economic and competitive situation, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations and changes in national and international law. The company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

