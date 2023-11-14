EQS-News: Viscom AG expects strong final quarter of 2023; annual forecast confirmed

EQS-News: Viscom AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

Viscom AG expects strong final quarter of 2023; annual forecast confirmed



14.11.2023 / 07:55 CET/CEST

Incoming orders: € 90,232 thousand (previous year: € 81,008 thousand, +11.4 %)

Revenue: € 80.207 thousand (previous year: € 66,958 thousand, +19.8 %)

EBIT: € 2.612 thousand (previous year: € 1,885 thousand, +38.6 %)

Hanover, 14 November 2023 – Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) continued its positive business development in the third quarter of 2023 and - as in the previous year - a strong fourth quarter is emerging. Brisk demand for inspection systems and services caused the order backlog of the Hanover-based mechanical engineering company to grow to € 44,509 thousand (previous year: € 42,988 thousand) and gave Viscom AG the highest incoming orders in the first three quarters since the company was founded at € 90,232 thousand, an increase of around 11 % on the previous year (previous year: € 81,008 thousand). At € 80,207 thousand, sales revenue in the first nine months of 2023 was around 20 % higher than in the previous year (previous year: € 66,958 thousand). Revenue realisation continued to be affected by the ongoing shortage of materials. Areas affected included specialized parts for the optics and the drives in the systems. At € 2,612 thousand, the result from operating activities (EBIT) in the first nine months of 2023 was up on the previous year's figure (previous year: € 1,885 thousand) despite higher material costs and other operating expenses. The EBIT margin amounted to 3.3 % (previous year: 2.8 %). The result for the period totalled € 781 thousand (previous year: € 1,075 thousand) and was significantly impacted by the sharp rise in interest expenses to € -1,353 thousand (previous year: € -380 thousand).

In the Europe region, an upturn in the markets that are important for Viscom continues to be noticeable, which is also reflected in the encouraging level of incoming orders. Viscom is therefore optimistic about the final quarter of the 2023 financial year. Europe remained the Viscom Group's strongest region, accounting for around 60 % of revenue. In the first three quarters of 2023, the Europe region generated revenue of € 47,805 thousand, a significant increase of around 49 % on the previous year (previous year: € 32,166 thousand). Sales in the home market of Germany totalled 20,588 thousand (previous year: € 18,404 thousand). The segment result for the Europe region improved from € -1,426 thousand in the previous year to € 2,597 thousand due to the increase in total operating performance. The EBIT margin for the Europe region totalled 5.4 % (previous year: -4.4 %).

Business activities in the Americas region showed lively interest in Viscom inspection systems across all industries. Activity among electric vehicle and battery manufacturers remains high, as is the case with other manufacturers of vehicle electronics. Viscom expects strong year-end business in the Americas region and is also positive about the final quarter of the 2023 financial year. At € 11,345 thousand, segment revenue in the Americas region was on a par with the previous year (previous year: € 11,459 thousand). Earnings were negatively impacted by higher travel and distribution costs as well as lower intersegment sales. As a result, the segment result fell to € 264 thousand (previous year: € 1,345 thousand), which corresponds to a margin of 2.3 % (previous year: 11.7 %).

Under the influence of the geopolitical situation, the Asian market for Viscom products changed significantly in the first three quarters of 2023. The important market in China has become much more heterogeneous due to the orientation of Chinese economic policy which follows the Party's dictates. The driving forces are now Chinese companies from the sectors electromobility, public transport and communications electronics, which favour domestic suppliers. India is the biggest beneficiary of this development, and the number of new investments in the electronics manufacturing sector is a measure of this change. Viscom has acted in line with these geographical market changes and significantly increased its presence outside China. The company began hiring and training staff at an early stage, which is perceived as a competitive advantage in the market. Increasing participation in trade fairs in India, Vietnam and Taiwan in the SMT, battery and semiconductor sectors increased the visibility of Viscom solutions. New sales channels are being actively opened and partnerships established. China remains an important market for Viscom products. At € 21,057 thousand, revenue in the Asia region in the first three quarters of 2023 was down on the prior-year figure (previous year: € 23,333 thousand). The segment result fell to € 599 thousand (previous year: € 1,651 thousand), mainly due to the changed sales structure, lower intersegment sales and increased personnel expenses. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 2.8 % (previous year: 7.1 %).

Viscom AG once again expects strong year-end business and confirms its annual forecast for the 2023 financial year with incoming orders and target revenue of € 110 to 120 million. The EBIT margin is expected to be in a corridor of 5 to 10 %. This corresponds to EBIT of between € 5.5 million and € 12.0 million.

The Group Interim Report as at 30 September 2023 is now available to download in the Company/Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.viscom.com.

KEY GROUP PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 1 Jan. to 30 Sept. 2023 1 Jan. to 30 Sept. 2022 Revenue K€ 80,207 66,958 EBIT K€ 2,612 1,885 EBIT-Margin % 3.3 2.8 Net profit for the period K€ 781 1,075 Earnings per share € 0.11 0.12 Employees at end of quarter 595 551 Consolidated statement of

financial position 30 Sept. 2023 31 Dec. 2022 Assets Current assets K€ 95,786 84,473 Non-current assets K€ 31,978 31,525 Total assets K€ 127,764 115,998 Equity and liabilities Current liabilities K€ 55,210 40,159 Non-current liabilities K€ 14,396 15,573 Equity K€ 58,158 60,266 Total equity and liabilities K€ 127,764 115,998 Equity ratio % 45.5 52.0 Consolidated statement of cash flows 1 Jan. to 30 Sept. 2023 1 Jan. to 30 Sept. 2022 Cash flow from operating activities K€ -366 -3,463 Cash flow from investing activities K€ -3,548 -3,770 Cash flow from financing activities K€ -6,525 -3,957 Cash and cash equivalents K€ -28,369 -17,035



SEGMENT INFORMATION

1 Jan. to 30 Sept. 2023 1 Jan. to 30 Sept. 2022 EUROPE Revenue K€ 47,805 32,166 EBIT K€ 2,597 -1,426 EBIT-Margin % 5.4 -4.4 AMERICAS Revenue K€ 11,345 11,459 EBIT K€ 264 1,345 EBIT-Margin % 2.3 11.7 ASIA Revenue K€ 21,057 23,333 EBIT K€ 599 1,651 EBIT-Margin % 2.8 7.1 EBIT consolidation differences K€ -848 315

About Viscom

Viscom AG develops, manufactures and sells high-quality inspection systems. Its portfolio covers the full range of optical inspection and X-ray inspection. The company is a leading global provider in the field of assembly inspection for electronics manufacturing. Viscom’s systems can be configured for each individual customer and networked. Its headquarters and manufacturing site are in Hanover. With a large network of branches, application centres, service centres and representatives, Viscom is represented all over the world. Established in 1984, Viscom AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006 (ISIN: DE0007846867). Further information can be found at www.viscom.com.

Any forecasts, expectations or statements concerning the future included in this release may be subject to risk or uncertainty. We therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will prove correct. Actual results and developments may differ significantly from the expectations and assumptions expressed. The factors that could cause such deviations include changes in the general economic and competitive situation, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations and changes in national and international law. The company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Contact:

Viscom AGInvestor RelationsSandra M. LiedtkeCarl-Buderus-Str. 9-1530455 HannoverTel.: +49-511-94996-791Fax: +49-511-94996-555investor.relations@viscom.de