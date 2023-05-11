EQS-News: Viscom AG: good start into financial year; Executive Board confirms annual forecast

EQS-News: Viscom AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Viscom AG: good start into financial year; Executive Board confirms annual forecast



11.05.2023 / 07:55 CET/CEST

Incoming orders: 35,157 thousand (previous year: 25,463 thousand); +38.1 %

Order backlog: 46,026 thousand (previous year: 33,585 thousand); +37.0 %

Revenue: 23,615 thousand (previous year: 20,815 thousand); +13.5 %

EBIT: 232 thousand (previous year: 180 thousand); +28.9 %

Hanover, 11 May 2023 Good business performance at Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) continued in the first quarter of 2023, following on from the very good performance of the previous year. Business activity led to the Hanover-based mechanical engineering company achieving its highest incoming orders in a single quarter since the company was founded with a plus of around 38.1 % year-on-year to 35,157 thousand (previous year: 25,463 thousand). This sharp rise in incoming orders was driven by high demand in Europe, especially from major customers and OEM customers in the X-ray tube segment. Also, the subsidiary of Viscom AG Exacom GmbH received a major order to supply X-ray inspection systems to a customer in the battery cell production sector. This is the successful outcome of Viscoms strategy of unlocking special revenue potential in the inspection of energy storage products i.e. in the inspection of battery cells. The order has a total volume of around 5 million and will largely affect revenue in this financial year. The order backlog rose to 46,026 thousand as at 31 March 2023 or 37.0 % ( 33,585 thousand) year-on-year, which will ensure good capacity utilisation in all areas in the months ahead.

At 23,615 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, revenue was 13.5 % higher than the previous years level ( 20,815 thousand). Revenue recognition continued to be hampered by supply chain disruption. In the first quarter of 2023, this affected, among other things, specialized parts for optics and the systems drives. EBIT was held back by the increased material and staff costs and was level with the previous year at 232 thousand in the first three months of 2023 (previous year: 180 thousand). This corresponded to an EBIT-Margin of 1.0 % (previous year: 0.9 %).

Viscom AGs management continues to anticipate target incoming orders and revenue of between 110 million and 120 million in the 2023 financial year. The expected EBIT-Margin will be between 5 % and 10 %, with EBIT of between 5.5 million and 12.0 million.

The Group interim report as at 31 March 2023 is available for download now in the Investor Relations section of the website at www.viscom.com.

OPERATING FIGURES

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 1 Jan. to 31 Mar. 2023 1 Jan. to 31 Mar. 2022 Revenue K 23,615 20,815 EBIT K 232 180 EBIT-Margin % 1.0 0.9 Net profit for the period K -111 77 Earnings per share 0.00 0.01 Employees at end of quarter 578 496 Consolidated statement of financial position 31 Mar. 2023 31 Dec. 2022 Assets Current assets K 84,882 84,473 Non-current assets K 32,106 31,525 Total assets K 116,988 115,998 Equity and liabilities Current liabilities K 41,287 40,159 Non-current liabilities K 15,707 15,573 Equity K 59,994 60,266 Total equity and liabilities K 116,988 115,998 Equity ratio % 51.3 52.0 Consolidated statement of cash flows 1 Jan. to 31 Mar. 2023 1 Jan. to 31 Mar. 2022 Cash flow from operating activities K 4,637 1,248 Cash flow from investing activities K -1,031 -1,071 Cash flow from financing activities K -1,191 -989 Cash and cash equivalents K -15,518 -6,884



SEGMENT INFORMATION

1 Jan. to 31 Mar. 2023 1 Jan. to 31 Mar. 2022 EUROPE Revenue K 12,947 8,843 EBIT K 429 -1,496 EBIT-Margin % 3.3 -16.9 AMERICAS Revenue K 2,737 5,194 EBIT K -144 726 EBIT-Margin % -5.3 14.0 ASIA Revenue K 7,931 6,778 EBIT K 393 643 EBIT-Margin % 5.0 9.5 EBIT consolidation differences K -446 307

About Viscom

Viscom AG develops, manufactures and sells high-quality inspection systems. Its product range covers the full range of optical inspection and X-ray inspection. The company is a leading global provider in the field of assembly inspection for electronics manufacturing. Viscoms systems can be configured for each individual customer and networked. Its headquarters and manufacturing site are in Hanover. With a large network of branches, application centres, service centres and representatives, Viscom is represented all over the world. Established in 1984, Viscom AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006 (ISIN: DE0007846867). Further information can be found at www.viscom.com.

