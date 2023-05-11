EQS-News: Viscom AG: good start into financial year; Executive Board confirms annual forecast

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 07:55:07

Viscom AG: good start into financial year; Executive Board confirms annual forecast

11.05.2023 / 07:55 CET/CEST
Incoming orders:  35,157 thousand (previous year:  25,463 thousand); +38.1 %

Order backlog:  46,026 thousand (previous year:  33,585 thousand); +37.0 %

Revenue:  23,615 thousand (previous year:  20,815 thousand); +13.5 %

EBIT:  232 thousand (previous year:  180 thousand); +28.9 %

 

 Hanover, 11 May 2023 Good business performance at Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) continued in the first quarter of 2023, following on from the very good performance of the previous year. Business activity led to the Hanover-based mechanical engineering company achieving its highest incoming orders in a single quarter since the company was founded with a plus of around 38.1 % year-on-year to  35,157 thousand (previous year:  25,463 thousand). This sharp rise in incoming orders was driven by high demand in Europe, especially from major customers and OEM customers in the X-ray tube segment. Also, the subsidiary of Viscom AG Exacom GmbH received a major order to supply X-ray inspection systems to a customer in the battery cell production sector. This is the successful outcome of Viscoms strategy of unlocking special revenue potential in the inspection of energy storage products i.e. in the inspection of battery cells. The order has a total volume of around  5 million and will largely affect revenue in this financial year. The order backlog rose to  46,026 thousand as at 31 March 2023 or 37.0 % ( 33,585 thousand) year-on-year, which will ensure good capacity utilisation in all areas in the months ahead.

At  23,615 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, revenue was 13.5 % higher than the previous years level ( 20,815 thousand). Revenue recognition continued to be hampered by supply chain disruption. In the first quarter of 2023, this affected, among other things, specialized parts for optics and the systems drives. EBIT was held back by the increased material and staff costs and was level with the previous year at 232 thousand in the first three months of 2023 (previous year:  180 thousand). This corresponded to an EBIT-Margin of 1.0 % (previous year: 0.9 %).

Viscom AGs management continues to anticipate target incoming orders and revenue of between  110 million and  120 million in the 2023 financial year. The expected EBIT-Margin will be between 5 % and 10 %, with EBIT of between  5.5 million and  12.0 million.

The Group interim report as at 31 March 2023 is available for download now in the Investor Relations section of the website at www.viscom.com.

 

OPERATING FIGURES

 

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income   1 Jan. to 31 Mar. 2023 1 Jan. to 31 Mar. 2022
Revenue K 23,615 20,815
EBIT K 232 180
EBIT-Margin % 1.0 0.9
Net profit for the period K -111 77
Earnings per share   0.00 0.01
Employees at end of quarter   578 496
Consolidated statement of financial position   31 Mar. 2023 31 Dec. 2022
Assets      
Current assets K 84,882 84,473
Non-current assets K 32,106 31,525
Total assets K 116,988 115,998
Equity and liabilities      
Current liabilities K 41,287 40,159
Non-current liabilities K 15,707 15,573
Equity K 59,994 60,266
Total equity and liabilities K 116,988 115,998
Equity ratio % 51.3 52.0
Consolidated statement of cash flows   1 Jan. to 31 Mar. 2023 1 Jan. to 31 Mar. 2022
Cash flow from operating activities K 4,637 1,248
Cash flow from investing activities K -1,031 -1,071
Cash flow from financing activities K -1,191 -989
Cash and cash equivalents K -15,518 -6,884

 
SEGMENT INFORMATION

    1 Jan. to 31 Mar. 2023 1 Jan. to 31 Mar. 2022
EUROPE      
Revenue K 12,947 8,843
EBIT K 429 -1,496
EBIT-Margin % 3.3 -16.9
AMERICAS      
Revenue K 2,737 5,194
EBIT K -144 726
EBIT-Margin % -5.3 14.0
ASIA      
Revenue K 7,931 6,778
EBIT K 393 643
EBIT-Margin % 5.0 9.5
EBIT consolidation differences K -446 307

 

About Viscom

Viscom AG develops, manufactures and sells high-quality inspection systems. Its product range covers the full range of optical inspection and X-ray inspection. The company is a leading global provider in the field of assembly inspection for electronics manufacturing. Viscoms systems can be configured for each individual customer and networked. Its headquarters and manufacturing site are in Hanover. With a large network of branches, application centres, service centres and representatives, Viscom is represented all over the world. Established in 1984, Viscom AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006 (ISIN: DE0007846867). Further information can be found at www.viscom.com.

 

Any forecasts, expectations or statements concerning the future included in this release may be subject to risk or uncertainty. We therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will prove correct. Actual results and developments may differ significantly from the expectations and assumptions expressed. The factors that could cause such deviations include changes in the general economic and competitive situation, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations and changes in national and international law. The company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

 


Contact:
Viscom AG
Investor Relations
Sandra M. Liedtke
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-791
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de

