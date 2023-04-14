EQS-News: Viscom AG: Peter Krippner ends Executive Board activities at Viscom AG

EQS-News: Viscom AG / Key word(s): Personnel

14.04.2023

Peter Krippner ends Executive Board activities at Viscom AG

Hanover, 14 April 2023 Peter Krippner has informed the Supervisory Board of Viscom AG that he chooses not to extend his employment contract as Executive Board member responsible for Operations at Viscom AG beyond 31 May 2023. After being part of Viscom for 35 years, the withdrawal from the operative business was a difficult decision, Peter Krippner announced, the reasons for this lie in the personal life planning of the now 59-year-old. Mr. Krippner will remain associated with Viscom AG in the future in an advisory capacity.

The Supervisory Board of Viscom AG deeply regrets Mr. Krippner's decision. A considerable part of Viscom AGs success over the past decades was based on Mr. Krippners great commitment and expertise in the field of image processing. His competence in the inspection of electronic assemblies is highly valued within the company and the industry. The Supervisory Board and Executive Board of Viscom AG would like to expressly thank Mr. Krippner for his work as well as his tireless commitment to the interests of Viscom and wish him continued professional success and personal well-being.

As of 1 June 2023, the Viscom Executive Board will consist of the three board members Dr. Martin Heuser (Technology), Carsten Salewski (Sales) and Dirk Schwingel (Finance). Peter Krippner's portfolio will be taken over by Dr. Martin Heuser (Development/Production) and Carsten Salewski (Sales/Operations). They will be supported in day-to-day operations by the new Head of Operations, Mr. Kai-Uwe Schablack.

