|
14.04.2023 11:15:05
EQS-News: Viscom AG: Peter Krippner ends Executive Board activities at Viscom AG
|
EQS-News: Viscom AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Peter Krippner ends Executive Board activities at Viscom AG
Hanover, 14 April 2023 Peter Krippner has informed the Supervisory Board of Viscom AG that he chooses not to extend his employment contract as Executive Board member responsible for Operations at Viscom AG beyond 31 May 2023. After being part of Viscom for 35 years, the withdrawal from the operative business was a difficult decision, Peter Krippner announced, the reasons for this lie in the personal life planning of the now 59-year-old. Mr. Krippner will remain associated with Viscom AG in the future in an advisory capacity.
The Supervisory Board of Viscom AG deeply regrets Mr. Krippner's decision. A considerable part of Viscom AGs success over the past decades was based on Mr. Krippners great commitment and expertise in the field of image processing. His competence in the inspection of electronic assemblies is highly valued within the company and the industry. The Supervisory Board and Executive Board of Viscom AG would like to expressly thank Mr. Krippner for his work as well as his tireless commitment to the interests of Viscom and wish him continued professional success and personal well-being.
As of 1 June 2023, the Viscom Executive Board will consist of the three board members Dr. Martin Heuser (Technology), Carsten Salewski (Sales) and Dirk Schwingel (Finance). Peter Krippner's portfolio will be taken over by Dr. Martin Heuser (Development/Production) and Carsten Salewski (Sales/Operations). They will be supported in day-to-day operations by the new Head of Operations, Mr. Kai-Uwe Schablack.
Contact:
Viscom AG
Investor Relations
Sandra M. Liedtke
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-791
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de
14.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viscom AG
|Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
|30455 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 791
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 555
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@viscom.de
|Internet:
|www.viscom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007846867
|WKN:
|784686
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1607407
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1607407 14.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!