Viscom Aktie
WKN DE: 784686 / ISIN: DE0007846867
|
12.05.2026 08:00:04
EQS-News: Viscom SE: A slow start to the 2026 financial year – positive performance expected later in the year; full-year forecast confirmed
|
EQS-News: Viscom SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Viscom SE: A slow start to the 2026 financial year – positive performance expected later in the year; full-year forecast confirmed
Incoming orders: € 21,808 thousand (previous year: € 20,385 thousand; +7.0 %)
Hanover, 12 May 2026 – The first quarter of the 2026 financial year was, as expected, subdued for Viscom SE (ISIN DE0007846867), the European market leader in automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for the electronics industry. Revenue stood at € 14,360 thousand (previous year: € 19,789 thousand), whilst earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to € -3,994 thousand (previous year: € 24 thousand). Revenue performance is largely influenced by the timing of the order backlog. A significant portion of the current orders is scheduled to be processed later in the year and will therefore be recognised as revenue at that time. Furthermore, the business is subject to pronounced seasonality, meaning that economic momentum typically strengthens significantly over the course of the year. The negative EBIT is attributable in particular to lower revenue recognition in the first quarter and a changed product mix. By contrast, order intake developed positively, standing at € 21,808 thousand at the end of the quarter, 7 % above the previous year’s figure of € 20,385 thousand. The order backlog stood at € 26,644 thousand, around 30 % higher than the previous year’s level (previous year: € 20,515 thousand). Against the backdrop of stabilising demand in the target markets and a robust order backlog, the management of Viscom SE expects a positive trend in revenue and earnings for the remainder of the year.
Viscom anticipates a modest recovery in 2026, with variations across regions and segments. Whilst Europe, and Germany in particular, are expected to provide only limited impetus for growth, international markets – particularly in Asia – will continue to gain in importance. The Americas region is showing solid development, driven by growing industrial demand, government support programmes and re-industrialisation trends, particularly in technologically advanced segments. At the same time, risks remain from trade tensions, increasing protectionism, currency volatility and uncertainties in global supply chains. Cost pressures and high demands for flexibility and efficiency remain key challenges. In the automotive sector, which is important for the mechanical engineering industry, a moderate recovery is expected by 2026. Following far-reaching structural changes, production and investment plans are increasingly stabilising. Momentum is being driven in particular by the transition to new drive technologies, the modernisation of existing production facilities, and investments in automation, digitalisation and quality assurance.
Against this backdrop, the 2026 financial year for Viscom SE will be characterised less by dynamic growth and more by consolidation, increased efficiency and strategic development. The strategic target segments – electronic assemblies (SMT), industrial applications, and the inspection of devices, microelectronics and battery cells – offer attractive long-term growth potential. Building on this, Viscom is pursuing a clear strategic agenda: strengthening the safety and reliability of critical components, tapping into new markets and applications, and securing a sustainable position as a technology leader in automated inspection. Through early investment in future-oriented technologies, digital solutions and new business models, Viscom considers itself well positioned to benefit from a gradual market recovery and to strengthen its competitiveness in the long term. Overall, 2026 offers the opportunity to further consolidate the foundations for future growth – despite a market environment that remains characterised by uncertainty and structural change. For the 2026 financial year, the management of Viscom SE therefore continues to expect order intake and target revenue of € 80 to € 90 million, with an EBIT-Margin of between 2 % and 5 %. This corresponds to EBIT of € 1.6 to € 4.5 million.
Viscom SE’s consolidated quarterly financial report as at 31 March 2026 is available for download from today on the company’s website, www.viscom.com, under the heading ‘Company/Investor Relations/Financial Reports’.
OPERATING FIGURES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
About Viscom
Viscom SE develops, manufactures and sells high-quality inspection systems. Its product range covers the full range of optical inspection and X-ray inspection. The company is a leading global provider in the field of assembly inspection for electronics manufacturing. Viscom’s systems can be configured for each individual customer and networked. Its headquarters and manufacturing site are in Hanover. With a large network of branches, application centres, service centres and representatives, Viscom is represented all over the world. Established in 1984, Viscom SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006 (ISIN: DE0007846867). Further information can be found at www.viscom.com.
Any forecasts, expectations or statements concerning the future included in this release may be subject to risk or uncertainty. We therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will prove correct. Actual results and developments may differ significantly from the expectations and assumptions expressed. The factors that could cause such deviations include changes in the general economic and competitive situation, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations and changes in national and international law. The company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this corporate news.
Contact:
Viscom SE
Investor Relations
Sandra Liedtke
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-791
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de
12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viscom SE
|Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
|30455 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 791
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 555
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@viscom.de
|Internet:
|www.viscom.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007846867
|WKN:
|784686
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2325052
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2325052 12.05.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Viscom AG
Analysen zu Viscom AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Viscom AG
|4,81
|-2,83%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich fester -- DAX schlussendlich zurück über 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex erzielte zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Während der US-Leitindex nachgibt, legen die Techwerte zu. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Mittwoch nach oben.