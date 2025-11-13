Viscom Aktie
WKN DE: 784686 / ISIN: DE0007846867
|
13.11.2025 07:55:03
EQS-News: Viscom SE: Business development in line with expectations in a challenging market environment; full-year forecast confirmed
|
EQS-News: Viscom SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
Viscom SE: Business development in line with expectations in a challenging market environment; full-year forecast confirmed
In the Europe region, electronics suppliers, primarily in the automotive sector, continued to show a marked reluctance to invest in the third quarter of 2025. Viscom SE's customers are still postponing investment decisions in an unpredictable manner. However, existing capacities are increasingly being optimised by customers, which in turn opens up opportunities for Viscom in the service business. The European strategy of becoming more independent also offers new opportunities for the company. Viscom expects its customers to increase production in Europe again, and the aerospace and defence sector also offers further prospects for Viscom.
Customers in the Americas region continued to show great interest in Viscom inspection solutions, but sales momentum was lower than expected. Although demand was brisk and activities promising across all industries, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding US tariffs slowed down short-term order intake. Towards the end of the third quarter of 2025, a moderate but noticeable increase in activity related to year-end projects was observed. This early increase indicates that customers are beginning to push ahead with their planned investments. Viscom expects this momentum to continue to strengthen until the end of the year.
Viscom's business development in the Asia region was driven by growth in China and a significant market upturn in India. As expected, order intake increased in India following a successful trade fair presence. However, growth continues to be driven by the Chinese market. An increase in investment indicated by positive signals in India is expected for the final quarter of 2025. The current order backlog gives reason to hope for a good year-end business for the Asia region. However, the difficult-to-assess international mood and unpredictable influences from customs duties and tariffs are disruptive factors that currently make it difficult to forecast beyond the fourth quarter of 2025.
The management of Viscom SE anticipates a strong final quarter for 2025, as is customary for Viscom, and is maintaining its annual forecast for the current financial year. It continues to expect order intake and target revenue of € 80 to € 90 million, with an EBIT-Margin of between 2 % and 5 %. This corresponds to EBIT of € 1.6 to € 4.5 million. Despite the current challenges, Viscom considers itself to be in a solid position to generate growth again from 2026 onwards.
The interim report as at 30 September 2025 is available for download now in the Investor Relations section of the website at www.viscom.com.
*adjusted; current account liabilities are no longer recognised in cash and cash equivalents (for further details, please refer to the Annual Report 2024 on page 140).
About Viscom
Viscom SE develops, manufactures and sells high-quality inspection systems. Its product range covers the full range of optical inspection and X-ray inspection. The company is a leading global provider in the field of assembly inspection for electronics manufacturing. Viscom’s systems can be configured for each individual customer and networked. Its headquarters and manufacturing site are in Hanover. With a large network of branches, application centres, service centres and representatives, Viscom is represented all over the world. Established in 1984, Viscom SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006 (ISIN: DE0007846867). Further information can be found at www.viscom.com.
Any forecasts, expectations or statements concerning the future included in this release may be subject to risk or uncertainty. We therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will prove correct. Actual results and developments may differ significantly from the expectations and assumptions expressed. The factors that could cause such deviations include changes in the general economic and competitive situation, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations and changes in national and international law. The company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this release.
Contact:
Viscom SE
Investor Relations
Sandra Liedtke
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-791
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de
13.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viscom SE
|Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
|30455 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 791
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 555
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@viscom.de
|Internet:
|www.viscom.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007846867
|WKN:
|784686
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2227718
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2227718 13.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!